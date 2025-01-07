'Leave now!' Cape Town man's angry confrontation with ANC officials on campaign trail goes viral

It looks like the African National Congress' efforts to rally the community ahead of its 113th birthday celebrations in the Western Cape, are not off to a great start. Apart from an apparent rift among the party's senior members, a video clip showing a man demanding ANC officials leave his house, has gone viral.

In the clip, captured by Newzroom Afrika, ANC officials are seen speaking to a family in the living room or lounge area. In the background, a man can be heard shouting for the people to leave. Moments later, the man, carrying a young child, comes into the camera's view and shouts louder.

"Leave! Leave Leave! You cannot push me in my mother's house. You must leave! All of you!" the man shouts as men who appear to be bodyguards, grab the man. He then shouts at them, telling them they cannot tell him to leave. "I don't want to hear anything, you must leave," the man shouts.

He is eventually ushered out of the lounge but continues to demand that the ANC officials leave his mother's house. ANC LEAVE NOW!!!. MABAHAMBE!!!



ANC refuses to leave a man's home despite him making his wishes clear. The party had him wrestled out of his house. This happened in Khayelitsha, Western Cape Province as ANC campaigns for its January 8 Statement event. pic.twitter.com/BdvkrXptNC — Ota Benga (@MmuiWabatho) January 7, 2025 The ANC is set to celebrate its birthday at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.