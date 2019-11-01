Johannesburg -An ANC branch in Vembe region, Limpopo, has thrown its weight behind the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule after allegations that he was involved in a murder of a doctor who had won a tender in the Free State.
The City Press newspaper was expected to publish the shocking allegations against Magashule as the breaking story on Sunday, but the story had already gone public.
The newspaper claimed to be in possession of a document from Counterintelligence, a Crime Intelligence’s division, that implicated “former Provincial Premier, a serving national minister, MECs of Health and senior managers in the Provincial Department of Health” in the murder of the doctor who was killed last year.
“They must leave our Ace alone,” said Fistos Mafela, chairperson of Ward 8 in the region. Mafela said he was also the ANC Youth League coordinator in Vembe and chief whip of the ANC in a local municipality.
Masela said there were certain people within the ANC who had been “bought by white people” to carry an agenda to destroy Magashule.