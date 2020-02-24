Durban - Despite being seen as "too lenient" on absconding politicians by issuing warrants of arrests that are stayed, some legal experts say the courts are sending strong messages to the accused public figures.
One of the experts said the courts are telling politicians that they will not get special treatment and will be treated like all citizens if they fail to pitch before courts.
Analysing the warrant of arrest issued by the East London magistrate court against EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday, constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos said while there are no shocking implications for Malema, his future freedom is hanging by a thread.
Malema is charged with discharging a firearm in public. The incident allegedly happened in 2018 at Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane where one of his bodyguards Adriaan Snyman (a co-accused in the case) handed over to him a gun and Malema allegedly fired it into the air. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then charged him for illegally using a firearm in a closed area and thus endangering people.
De Vos said the court wants Malema to be present in court on May 8 or every time the matter is to be heard.