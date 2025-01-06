Lesufi and ActionSA slam SAPS for absence at Keppler’s funeral

ActionSA in Gauteng has echoed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's sentiments on the South African Police Services (SAPS) for failing to attend the funeral of slain Gauteng traffic warden Chesnay Keppler, calling it a missed opportunity for the police to update her grieving family and community about investigations. Keppler, a 22-year-old Gauteng traffic warden, was shot and killed on December 26, allegedly by her boyfriend, Mandla Buthelezi, who is a police sergeant at the Eldorado police station.

Speaking at the funeral service of Keppler over the weekend, Lesufi extended his apologies to the family of the late traffic warden, dubbed "Amapanyaza". “We come to you to say sorry. We come to you to apologise. He was not mandated. He was not under our instruction. But It’s painful, and we want to say sorry,” Lesufi said. Keppler’s death occurred days after the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign and has raised questions about the effectiveness of the campaign.

Lesufi said the SAPS leadership had "missed an opportunity" to "face" and be with the community, and to be with the "side that is in pain". "The entire leadership of the South African Police should have come here to demonstrate that they're at peace with the family and that they're not at war with the community,” he said. ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni echoed Lesufi’s remarks, blasting the SAPS for its absence and lack of support to Keppler’s family.

Ngobeni said while holding employers responsible for employees' conduct may be questionable in ordinary circumstances, in this case, the alleged assailant - a police sergeant - was on duty and allegedly drunk during the time of the incident. “Only the SAPS could have explained how an officer could have been on duty and using his service pistol whilst under the influence of alcohol,” Ngobeni said. He said the SAPS, as an investigating authority in this case, would have been able to indicate how far their investigation had gone.

“Despite the fact that the suspect was in custody, only SAPS could have taken the family and community into confidence as to what internal disciplinary actions are being taken against the alleged perpetrator,” he added. Ngobeni said the absence of the police at the funeral left these critical questions unanswered, deepening the community’s grief and uncertainty. He also noted the demands of the Eldorado Park community for the removal of the current station commander and called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to take over the investigations, owing to involvement of the police officer and the discharge of an official firearm.

“ActionSA believes that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate would be better positioned to conduct an independent investigation,” Ngobeni said. While respecting the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, Ngobeni called for Buthelezi’s immediate suspension from official duties until the case is resolved. In addition, he urged the Gauteng government to increase mechanisms to curb the scourge of GBV in communities.

“This is not a fight the government can win alone,” said Ngobeni, highlighting the need for collaboration with civic organisations and private sector partners to protect women. “ActionSA will monitor this matter until justice is served to Chesnay Keppler, her family, the community of Eldorado Park and Gauteng residents who are confronted with GBV on a daily basis,” he added. IOL News reached out to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, but did not respond to the questions before the deadline given.

However, Kamogelo Mogotsi, the spokesperson for Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, denied the claims that police were not present at the funeral service of slain traffic warden. “While we understand the sensitivity of this matter, it is important to mention that the acting Johannesburg district commissioner, Brigadier (Molefi) Tsotsotso, was present on behalf of the provincial commissioner (Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni),” Mogotsi told IOL News. According to Mogotsi, Brigadier Tsotsotso, accompanied the then acting Premier (referring to Finance MEC Lebogang Maile), visited the family to offer condolences.