Lesufi and UberEats recruit 10,000 young people

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says 10,000 young people in the province will take over as Uber deliverers as they push to get more youth off the streets. This is the latest jobs drive by Lesufi after they announced a partnership with UberEats South Africa to employ more young people.

Lesufi said they would provide young people with motorbikes, skills and funding. The Gauteng Department of Economic Development said in partnership with UberEats South Africa they have invested R200 million to unlock the e-commerce ecosystem for drivers' job creation. The groundbreaking strategic partnership is meant to unlock and create jobs and business opportunities as well as create direct jobs for youth in the province.

The department said the partnership will unlock e-commerce market access opportunities for township products thereby enabling these enterprises to reach markets beyond the confines of their communities. “Secondly, the partnership will also unlock direct Last-Mile Delivery employment opportunities for fleet managers as well as direct employment for the youth,” said the department. Lesufi said 10,000 South Africans will take over Uber deliveries as they will provide them with motorbikes, skills, and funding.

"Thanks to UberEats for sharing our vision. We will pump this economy from all sides. Less talk more work," Lesufi said. According to the department, their move will open opportunities such as expanding the township commerce footprint, access to new opportunities through participation in the digital economy and logistics and creating opportunities through merchant and driver partnerships.