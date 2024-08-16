Lesufi makes big promises to tackle Gauteng crime

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has again made bold promises to tackle the heightening crime problem in Gauteng, promising e-panic buttons and helicopters. The premier took to the stage at the Gauteng legislature’s official opening in Katlehong to address the pressing issue of rising crime in the province.

During his State of the Province Address (SOPA), Lesufi outlined the escalating crime rates in Gauteng and unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat the surge in criminal activities. Recent statistics reveal a significant increase in crime across the province. Violent crime has surged by 15% over the past year, while property crimes, including burglaries and car hijackings, have also seen notable rises.

These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for effective interventions to ensure public safety. To tackle these issues, Lesufi introduced e-panic buttons as a key element of the new crime-fighting strategy. These devices will enable residents to instantly alert the police during emergencies, aiming to improve response times and enhance overall safety.

“The e-panic buttons are designed to facilitate quicker police interventions and provide better protection for our communities,” Lesufi stated. Public reaction to the e-panic buttons has been positive. Thandiwe Moyo, a resident of a new RDP house in Slovo Park, Springs, who experienced a break-in three months ago, shared her thoughts. “When my front window was broken, I wished I had a way to alert the police immediately. The e-panic buttons should make a significant difference in preventing such incidents.”

In addition to the e-panic buttons, Lesufi announced the deployment of three helicopters to support aerial surveillance and crime response. These helicopters will assist in monitoring crime hotspots and enhancing police capabilities. “Our helicopters will play a crucial role in tracking and intercepting criminals, improving our ability to respond effectively to criminal activities,” Lesufi explained.

Lesufi also outlined additional measures, including the donation of 250 vehicles and over 400 visible police cars to the SAPS, as well as the deployment of drones to monitor crime hotspots. A new land invasion monitoring tool, utilising advanced geospatial technologies and artificial intelligence, is set to be launched next week to address illegal land expansions. In his address, Lesufi reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to combating corruption.