Lesufi mentions costs as a ‘teething’ delay in start of Marshalltown fire Commission of Inquiry

Gauteng ANC chairperson and Premier, Panyaza Lesufi has mentioned financial costs as "teething" problems and challenges that are delaying the start of the Marshalltown fire inquiry. Three weeks ago, Lesufi officially introduced and announced the terms of reference of the commission of inquiry into the deadly Marshalltown tragedy of August 31.

The fire at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 31, claimed at least 77 lives and left dozens more injured, wounded, and homeless. The inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Sisi Khampepe, and supported by advocates Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena, was set to begin its hearing on Sunday. Lesufi addressed the media on Wednesday at Ruth First House on the outcomes of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting that took place on Monday.

ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza in Gauteng briefed the media on Wednesday at Ruth First House on the outcomes of the Provincial Executive Committee meeting. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL During the briefing, Lesufi said that there were “teething” problems with the support that the inquiry wanted from the government, highlighting that as a stumbling block that hindered the start of the investigations. According to Lesufi, the inquiry had requested to have its own safe working resources and tools, this included work emails, facilities, and offices, rather than using government resources. “We thought they would use government resources. We are of the view that there are lots of government facilities that will not cost us, rather than hire private use and other things," he said.