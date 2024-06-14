Lesufi re-elected Gauteng Premier unopposed, DA backs motion

Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected as the Gauteng Premier for the seventh administration. He was elected unopposed during a Special House Sitting at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Friday.

The motion was seconded by Mike Moriarty of the Democratic Alliance (DA). Morakane Mosupyeo, the former Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC in Gauteng was elected provincial legislature Speaker, also unopposed. She was backed by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

In his speech, Lesufi said: “My sincere appreciation to all the political parties in this House, let's make a Government of Provincial Unity real. My sincerest appreciation to the officials and staff of the Gauteng Provincial Government and former leaders and members of this legislature. “I am nothing without the ANC and our alliance partners. The movement of the people, by the people. Thank you so much for assigning me to be an instrument of change, an instrument of liberation. “To the ANC PEC, you have once more demonstrated that our unity agenda is solid and unshakeable. For you to unanimously present my name, represents an honour I will never take for granted.”

The Gauteng Legislature consists of 80 seats, with 11 political parties represented. Seat allocation is as follows: the ANC has 28 seats, DA has 22, EFF with 11, MK has eight, ActionSA has three, FF+ and PA have two each. ACDP, Bosa, IFP and Rise Mzansi have one seat each. This comes after the proceedings were delayed by an hour due to the ANC caucus being unable to be at the legislature on time.

But nonetheless, they were able to carry on with their duties. Among members to be sworn in was the former Economic From Fighters (EFF) MP Naledi Chirwa and also the newbies like Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramakgopa. The first sitting of the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg CBD was presided over by Judge President of the Gauteng High Court Dunstan Mlambo on Friday.

The same procedure was being carried out in other provinces where party candidates were also sworn-in. The National Assembly also had their first sitting today in Cape Town, where the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and President were elected.