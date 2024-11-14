‘Let there be smoke Minister, lots of smoke’: Gayton Mckenzie backs Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on trapped miners

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support for Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni who insisted that government would not attempt to rescue trapped illegal miners – said to be in their thousands. Debate has been raging across South Africa, after Ntshavheni said the stranded miners were “criminals” and the government would “smoke them out”.

“We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped. Criminals are to be persecuted,” Ntshavheni said in a briefing on Wednesday. “We didn’t send them there, and they didn’t go down there for the good benefit or for the good intentions for the Republic. So, we can’t help them,” she said. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government will not assist miners trapped underground. File Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS “Those who want to help them, they must go and take the food down there. They will come out, we will arrest them.”

The remarks have sparked a whirlwind of reaction, with some supporting the minister’s strong stance while others lambasted Ntshavheni, saying her words lack empathy to the families in North West who have gathered to seek help for the desperate miners. Commenting on X, McKenzie expressed support for Ntshavheni, adding that there must be lots of smoke. “Thank you Minister (Ntshavheni), let there be smoke, lots of smoke,” McKenzie wrote on X in reaction to a clip on Ntshavheni’s remarks.

Thank you Minister @Khu_Ntshavheni let there be smoke, lots of smoke 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 https://t.co/9uNTRvfbNH — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) November 13, 2024 On the other hand, federal chair of the Democratic Alliance, Helen Zille has called for empathy in the handling of the issue of trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein, North West. Commenting on X, on a post by Newzroom Afrika, Zille said the situation should be treated with empathy as it affects people’s lives.

“Come on. The minister is talking about human beings here. People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued,” she said. “Arrest and prosecute them for breaking the law. But don't leave them to perish in horrific circumstances. What happened to Ubuntu?” Come on. The Minister is talking about human beings here. People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued. Arrest and prosecute them for breaking the law. But don't leave them to perish in horrific circumstances. What happened to Ubuntu?

— Helen Zille (@helenzille) November 13, 2024 Some of the people who have sons, husbands, uncles and neighbours trapped underground, claim that the miners have not resurfaced for months, fearing arrest in police’s ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi. A mother cries during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, pleading with authorities to assist in rescuing illegal miners stranded in disused mines in North West. Picture: Screengrab/Newzroom Afrika Members of the SA Police Service, supported by the SA National Defence Force have descended on the area and sealed off channels where community members supply food and water to the miners underground. A community member who volunteered and went underground this week, returned with news that some of the trapped miners have died while others are very sick. The community representative said around 4,500 are underground, fearing arrest if they resurface.