Let us build on the legacy of King Goodwill Zwelithini, says Ramaphosa in eulogy to Zulu royal

Nongoma - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, was a “revered leader who is leaving behind a rich legacy that will always be remembered". The president made these remarks while delivering his eulogy during the king's memorial service which was held at Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma. The 72-year-old king died last week Friday and was buried at midnight on Wednesday. His burial was done behind closed doors, the location of his grave is not known and only a few men were allowed to take part. Paying tribute to the king, Ramaphosa said as the country starts a process to rebuild itself, it should pick up the king’s spear. “As we rebuild our country and the livelihood of our people we can be certain that the institution of traditional leadership will be a firm ally, for our nation has suffered a great loss. But let us pick up his spear and continue our quest to build a better South Africa. One of the things I admired about His Majesty was that he had faith in his country,” he said towards the end of his speech.

Still on the legacy of the King, Ramaphosa said since kings don’t die but stay with their people in spirits, he said he believed he would continue to be a guiding light and pleaded with Amakhosi (chiefs) to build on the legacy of the late king.

“King’s don’t die, their spirits live with us… To all traditional leaders and leaders of political parties, let us build on the legacy of the king, let us unite in the fight against poverty, let us fight against gender based violence, let us create work and opportunities for our people and for our youth,” he said.

The programme of the memorial services which was punctuated by singing of sombre gospel songs, some from gospel artist, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, was co-piloted by Prince Qedi and COGTA minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini.

Throughout his speech, Ramaphosa had nothing but praise for the king, who he said was one of the most respected traditional leaders in the country.

“His Majesty was also a great bridge builder, he encouraged unity among cultures… and social cohesion. Recently he held Diwali Bayede celebrations here at Ondini palace to welcome members of the Hindu community,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also praised him for fighting to restore peace in KZN in the 90s when there was political violence, his many initiatives to fight HIV/Aids, his philanthropy projects and his prominent role in reviving and preserving Zulu culture.

While conducting a short religious sermon as per the king’s wish, the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, said the King is now “in the arms of God”. Despite perceived conflicts between the church and traditional leadership structures, the king was a loyal member of the Anglican church.

While the memorial service was in motion inside the palace, with only a few people allowed in due to Covid-19 regulations, some mourners stood outside and Zulu regiments and maidens stole the show from there. They attracted the attention of the mourners from all walks of life who came to the palace wearing black or clad in traditional Zulu gear.

WATCH: Colourful display by Zulu regiments outside KwaKhethomthandayo palace in Nongoma while the memorial service of King Goodwill Zwelithini is underway. #RIPKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/BAPuJmLULL — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) March 18, 2021

Coming in groups, the Zulu regiments who were clad in traditional Zulu gear and carrying traditional weapons like spears, shields and sticks, chanted traditional slogans and sang traditional hymns while marching in orderly lines.

Near the gates were maidens (who came from as far as Inanda in Durban) in their traditional gear singing and doing traditional dances in a sorrowful manner, mourning the demise of the king who revived the reed dance ceremony which mainly encourages abstinence among young girls.

Political Bureau