'Let us take pride in the roles we play': Public Service Minister Mzamo Buthelezi urges public servants to recommit to integrity and service in 2025

Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, has extended a heartfelt wish for a year filled with purpose, growth, and fulfilment.



He emphasises the importance of public servants recommitting to their roles with dedication and integrity as South Africa strives towards becoming a more capable, ethical, and professional state. Buthelezi highlights that 2025 is a year of both promise and responsibility, as the foundation of a unified and developmental state lies in the commitment of public servants.

Reflecting on his address during Public Service Month last year, he reiterates that "a government that works for its people begins with public servants who are committed to their duties". This principle is to guide public service in 2025, ensuring that every action is taken with accountability, empathy, and a commitment to the needs of the people. The minister also called for a renewed focus on the principles of Batho Pele, which stresses the importance of putting the needs of citizens first.

Public servants are urged to make every decision, plan, and action rooted in these principles while recognising the essential role each individual plays in shaping the future of the nation, he said. “Let us take pride in the roles we play, remembering that our collective efforts shape the future of our country." Echoing the sentiment of unity and excellence shared during Heritage Day, Buthelezi emphasises that "our individual work culture and heritage contribute to a unified environment of excellence".

This message is a call for embracing diversity while fostering collaboration within public service departments and communities. Moreover, Buthelezi encourages public servants to approach 2025 with optimism and resolve, noting that their work forms the cornerstone of building a South Africa we can all be proud of. "Let us embrace the challenges ahead with determination, while knowing that our work is the foundation for a developmental state."