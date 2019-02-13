President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address in Parliament. PHOTO: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

PARLIAMENT - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday pleaded with South Africans not to panic as rolling power cuts across the country persisted for a fourth day as a result of breakdowns and planned outages at power stations.



"Let's not panic. In some ways we've been here before and we came out on the other side of the river...and we will find solutions and the solutions are actually emerging and we will actually be okay," Ramaphosa said, speaking from outside Tuynhuys on eNCA.





Ramaphosa acknowledged the power cuts were having a "devastating impact on our economy and on the ordinary lives of people", but said Cabinet was seized with the task of getting to the bottom of the outages.





"We were in discussions all morning with cabinet on the dire situation we're in. We are working on a number of plans so we are able to address this collectively and we are going to be coming up with some announcements tomorrow," the president said, referring to his reply to the debate on the state-of-the-nation address scheduled for 2pm on Thursday.



