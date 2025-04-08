Let’s talk: Lesotho seeks phone call with Donald Trump after being slapped with highest tariffs

The Kingdom of Eswatini is seeking a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump, after the tiny southern African nation was slapped with a 50 percent trade tariff that risks wiping out nearly half of its exports. Lesotho’s modest US$2 billion gross domestic product (GDP) economy banks on exports particularly of textiles to countries including the United States, for globally renowned American brands such as Levi's and Calvin Klein.

IOL reported earlier this week that some African countries have been hit harder by tariffs from the US - ranging from 50 percent for the small African Kingdom of Lesotho, a major textile exporter, to 30 percent and above for South Africa, Madagascar and Botswana. On Tuesday, Lesotho's foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that his government has already engaged the US embassy in Maseru, and seeks to escalate the conversation with Trump. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. "We have asked for the meeting with US executive, we have already engaged with the US embassy here in Maseru, and we have already asked for the call with US president," Mpotjoane told the television news channel.

While waiting for the direct engagement with Trump, Mpotjoane said Lesotho is currently engaging its other markets in the region and beyond. “The meeting (with United States executives) has not taken place, even our request for a call, we are still waiting for a response from the US,” said Mpotjoane. “In the meantime, as a member of the Southern African Customs Union we have already engaged as a region with our technical tariff officers and the intention is to have an urgent meeting of SACU to agree as a bloc as to what we do.

“Secondly, our goods from the textile industries, parts of them go to the US and parts of them go to South Africa while parts go to other markets … so in the meantime we are engaging with our partners from other countries to ensure that we secure other markets,” he said. The foreign minister said Lesotho has sent a note verbale to request the high-level meeting with US executives, and for the phone call with Trump. The Mountain Kingdom exports goods amounting to US$240 million per annum to the US, while the US exports goods of only around US$8 million per annum to Lesotho.