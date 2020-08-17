Level 2 regulations have been gazetted -Dlamini Zuma

Johannesburg – The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted regulations governing level 2 of the risk-adjusted national lockdown. Dlamini Zuma addressed the National Coronavirus Command Council briefing on Monday. The briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday that as cases decreased and hospital admissions were on the decrease, this provided the country with an opportunity to open up more sectors of the economy. Level 2 will kick-in at midnight. This is what will be permitted under level 2;

*Fitness centres and gyms will be allowed to operate but with only 50 allowed. Hygiene protocol should be followed at all times.

*Inter-provincial travel in now allowed.

*The curfew has been moved to between 10pm and 4am.

*Alcohol can be sold between Monday and Thursday from 9am until 5pm. Alcohol can also be purchased from bars and restaurants until 10pm.

*Funeral remains limited at 50 people.

*Family visits are allowed, but only 10 people are allowed to visit a household.

*Night vigils remained banned.

*Cinema, casinos and theatres can operate at 50% capacity.

*Restrictions on beaches and parks can be lifted. Environmental sectors such as zoos can operate.

*International travel remains banned.

*Entertainment events can be hosted but will be limited to 50 people.

*No spectators are allowed at sporting events.

*The sale of tobacco products would now be permitted, however, a regulation stipulating this was not included in the latest government gazette.

Dlamini Zuma cautioned that even though cases were stabilising in big provinces such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, it did not mean it was time to be complacent.

She advised citizens to continue following health protocols and wearing of masks in public spaces.

"We must exercise more caution than before, it is our actions that determine our future. When we open up the economy does not mean risks are low," she said.

She said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize had confirmed hospital admissions were stabilising. As such, the government had halted the building of temporary hospitals and resources would now be diverted to upgrading health resources.

IOL