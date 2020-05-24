Level 3 lockdown: Curfew to be lifted, solo exercise allowed any time of day

Cape Town - When the country moves to level 3 lockdown on June 1 South Africans will be allowed a number of freedoms that have been severely curtailed over the past two months.

More sectors of the economy will be open, allowing for most South Africans who are formally employed to return to work.

"The implementation of alert level 3 from the beginning of June will involve the return to operation of most sectors of the economy, subject to observance of strict health protocols and social distancing rules," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night.





"The opening of the economy and other activities means that more public servants will be called back to work. This will be done in accordance with provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and as guided by the Department of Public Service and Administration working together with all other departments in government."





He stressed that the safety of all workers is of paramount importance to the government, and urged people who are able to work from home to continue to do so.





" We will continue to make all efforts for the adequate provision of personal protection equipment to ensure safety for everyone while at work. Our priority is to reduce the opportunities for the transmission of the virus and create a safe environment for everyone. We are therefore asking that those who do not need to go to work or to an educational institution continue to stay at home.





Ramaphosa announced that the curfew, which restricted people's movement between 8pm and 5am, would be lifted and that exercise, which was restricted to between 7am and 9am would now be allowed at any time of day, as long as people did not do so in groups.





Sports facilities, entertainment venues and other public gathering places will remain closed under level 3 lockdown, Ramaphosa said.





Places of worship will remain closed for now, the president said, but discussions are underway with religious leaders to determine a way forward.





" We have had fruitful discussions with leaders of the interfaith religious community on their proposals for the partial opening of spiritual worship and counselling services subject to certain norms and standards," Ramaphosa said.





