Level 4 lockdown: You can jog alone, but no visiting friends and family

Johannesburg - South Africans will be allowed to jog again from next Friday when the Level 4 lockdown kicks in, but they must jog alone.

This was confirmed on Saturday by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini, who said people could not jog in groups. She said gyms would remain closed as well.

“Exercise will be allowed under strict conditions. Organised sports or jogging is not allowed,” she said.

“You still can’t visit friends, neighbours and family,” she added.

Dlamini-Zuma said the easing of the lockdown to Level 4 did not mean it was the end of the lockdown, but explained it was a risk adjusted approach to the lockdown which has been enforced to allow the economy to ‘start grinding’ again.

Saturday marks Day 30 of the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown, and since March, South Africa has now lost 79 lives to the virus and 4 220 people have been infected. The Western Cape this week became the epicenter of the virus, with the most deaths at 30, and the most cases, at over 1400.

In a presentation, she said Cape Town, East London, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, were the Covid-19 hotspots around the country.

“If we allow people to travel around the country, we may end up with the whole country being red, and that’s not what we want. That is why we closed the borders,” she said.

Meanwhile, from next Friday, people will be required to cover their mouths with a cloth mask if they leave their homes.

“When you leave your house, you must have a cloth mask - it's going to be mandatory to use a cloth mask to go anywhere.

“We know these masks may not be easily available for now, but you can use a scarf, a T-shirt and there are guidelines on the health website to make your own mask,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

She said surgical masks were being reserved only for frontline workers.

IOL

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za