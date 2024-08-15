‘Lies!’: Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members Carl Niehaus and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have refuted claims that they were leaving the party after news emerged today that Floyd Shivambu has resigned from the party. Niehaus called the allegations fake and misleading.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Niehaus said he was and would remain loyal to the EFF President Julius Malema and the entire leadership of the party. “I remain a loyal member of the EFF and absolutely have no reason to even consider the possibility of leaving the EFF. “My belief remains that the EFF is the only truly economic emancipatory revolutionary movement in South Africa,” he said.

Mkhwebane also posted on X that news that she was leaving the red berets was fake. “I will never betray the fighters my political home,” the post read. This is after news broke that the deputy president of the EFF Floyd Shivambu had resigned from the party.

Highly placed sources confirmed to IOL that Shivambu wanted to be released from his duties. There were claims that divisions were brewing between Malema and Shivambu but this was dismissed. It is said that difficulties, including the VBS scandal, have shaken the EFF in the wake of the May general elections where the party was unable to grow its support.