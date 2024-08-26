‘Lies’: DA says its ministers who missed Ramaphosa’s imbizo ‘were busy’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) dismissed claims that the party’s ministers boycotted the presidential imbizo because it was “a waste of time’, saying that its ministers and deputy ministers were busy. The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) hosted the presidential imbizo in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, to address and respond to the people’s concerns and issues.

This was the first presidential imbizo of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the seventh administration. But none of the DA’s ministers attended the event. Ministers and their deputies and provincial MECs from other parties were present. The DA’s spokesperson Willie Aucamp has told IOL that it is a lie and agenda-pushing to say the party ministers did not attend the Imbizo they regarded it as a waste of resources.

“It’s absolutely a lie, our ministers were busy doing the government and groundwork. If it was not because of that, they would have attended,” Aucamp said. The DA has 12 cabinet positions six for ministers and the other six deputy ministers. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the imbizo was not a waste of time but rather a valuable opportunity for them as a government to listen to the people.

During the event, frustrated residents of Ekurhuleni expressed their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa, voicing their service delivery complaints and saying, “We did not vote for GNU, we are suffering.” Many locals described to Ramaphosa how drugs, violence, and crime were consuming their town as they stood in queue to vent their anguish. Major issues that Ekurhuleni faced were also emphasised, such as poor road systems, unsanitary conditions, and a lack of healthcare facilities, housing, and employment opportunities.