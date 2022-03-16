Lifestyle audits flag over 700 Western Cape public servants for investigation

PARLIAMENTARIANS heard on Wednesday that most departments had performed lifestyle reviews, an important step within the lifestyle audits process. This happens as the lifestyle audits become compulsory in the public service from April 1.

Story continues below Advertisment

Briefing the public service and administration portfolio committee, Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the chief director of the public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance unit (TAU), said TAU had distributed a circular last October asking departments to provide feedback on progress with implementing lifestyle audits by January 31. “Sixteen national departments and six of the nine provinces provided feedback,” Hoogenraad-Vermaak said. He named Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State as the provinces that did not provide feedback. The Mpumalanga Health Department has since requested an extension to submit at the end of March.

More on this Lifestyle audit for senior civil servants gets more backing

Hoogenraad-Vermaak said the Western Cape had already progressed to investigations picking up conflicts of interest and unexplained wealth among some of its civil servants. The Western Cape Health Department has referred 743 non-senior management service (SMS) personnel for investigation for non-disclosure of assets, vehicles and companies. The Provincial Treasury referred three SMS personnel for investigations. “One case is for possible conflict of interest. Two cases are cases of employees performing other remunerative work without permission,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hoogenraad-Vermaak hailed the process to date as having a very positive impact on management of conflict of interests in departments. “It not only stopped corruption, but also unethical behaviour. In that sense it also made departments think about how they capture information and verify information submitted by public servants, so that it is not just a box-ticking exercise and we say information is captured. “It is verified to make sure it is analysed, and points to people earning extra income or not being clear where it comes from, or unexplained wealth.”

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the exercise was an indication that the basis for lifestyle audits in the form of lifestyle reviews was performed properly. However, he said ethics officers, key role-players for lifestyle audits, were designated and not appointed. “Ethics management is an over-and-above function and in some departments they are rotated annually, making capacity building difficult.”

Story continues below Advertisment

He also said they had detected half way through the monitoring of lifestyle review a general lack of knowledge among ethics officers on how to determine when an employee was living beyond his or her means. Hoogenraad-Vermaak said that over the long term there would be assistance with the professionalisation of ethics officers, which must include consideration to appoint them, instead of designating them. In an effort to address the lack of skills to identify when an employee was living beyond his or her means, ethics officers had been assigned a salary band of government employees and trained on the risk-based verification of financial disclosures starting in February.

The eDisclosure system would be automated to flag employees living beyond their means, and would be supported by the Financial Intelligence Centre and SA State Security Agency. There would also be an electronic platform to upload material for ethics officers and investigators. Hoogenraad-Vermaak also said that monitoring capacity within TAU would be addressed. “A position was advertised for a deputy director to be responsible for monitoring the implementation of lifestyle audits.”

MPs raised concern that some departments had not provided feedback on the lifestyle reviews as at the January deadline. ANC MP Teliswa Mgweba asked about the roll-out of the lifestyle audits to municipalities. “Our big problem in terms of unethical conduct and corruption is mainly in municipalities,” Mgweba said. She also said the ethics officers should be appointed rather than designed.

This sentiment was shared by DA MP Mimmy Gondwe. In his response, Hoogenraad-Vermaak said TAU would ensure that the defaulting departments and provinces complied, and that the director-general would take up the matter with them. “If need be it can be escalated between the ministers. There can be disciplinary steps against those who did not comply,” he said.

Hoogenraad-Vermaak also said that the lifestyle audits would be rolled out in municipalities next year after engagements with Salga and Cogta. He explained that there were enough ethics officers as individual departments had about 400 each, who were employed as human relations or risk officers. “They need full-time ethics officers because there is a lot of work,” he said.

Committee chairperson Tyotyo James said he was happy the lifestyle audits had finally been rolled out. “We have been talking about it for a long time,” he said. James said the system should catch whoever was conducting business with the state illegally, and anyone who lived beyond his or her means.