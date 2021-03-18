Lifestyle audits set to kick off in April

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya on Thursday said the consultation on the lifestyle audits was still underway. Responding to questions in the National Assembly, Siweya said the lifestyle audits will only be introduced in the new financial year starting April. “The consultation would be completed by the end of March. Consultations are continuing in relation to the lifestyle audit framework,” she said. However, Siweya said the Department of Public Service and Administration would introduce the lifestyle audits for senior management service in the new financial year. “The revised completion date will be finalised in 2021-22 financial year.”

But DA MP Solly Malatsi asked what the delay was considering that President Cyril Ramaphosa first spoke about introduction of lifestyle audits in 2018 and work should have begun three years ago.

Malatsi said the premier of the North West had taken him nine months to conduct lifestyle audits.

In her response, Siweya said the finalisation of the framework was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic but she was hopeful the audits would be finalised in 2021-22.

“The process of consultation means that we must engage all stakeholders,” she said.

IFP MP Mthokozisi Nxumalo noted with concern that the commitment on lifestyle audits has not materialised.

Nxumalo said it was unacceptable to make Covid-19 an excuse for failure to roll out the lifestyle audits.

“Before 2021-22 you will get the framework. Consultation needs to take place so that we do not make mistakes,” Siweya said in response.

POLITICAL BUREAU