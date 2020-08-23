Lifting alcohol ban not a green light for drunk driving, says IFP

Durban - While road safety is the responsibility of every road user, it is also necessary to urgently deploy law enforcement authorities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to curb drunk driving, the Inkatha Freedom Party said on Sunday.

The recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol should not be abused or regarded as a nod to drunk driving, IFP KwaZulu-Natal MPL and transport spokesman Steven Moodley said in a statement.

"Drunk driving leads to reckless and irresponsible behaviour on our roads, which often results in road fatalities. Driving under the influence of alcohol has proven disastrous for many families, with innocent people becoming just another road death statistic on our province's roads," he said.

The IFP urged law enforcement agencies to step up efforts in apprehending those who disregarded the rules of the road. Drunk drivers should be dealt with swiftly and effectively, sending a strong message to others.

"We are of the view that those guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol should be jailed for a long period and, where their behaviour has resulted in a fatality, they should serve a life sentence. The current penalties do not seem to deter drunk driving," Moodley said.