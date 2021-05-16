Lights out: Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding until Tuesday

DURBAN - Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding from Sunday, 5pm until Tuesday, 10pm.

"Failure of three generation units at Tutuka was due to loss of air compressors, a unit at Majuba was forced shutdown while another unit tripped," Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

It said a unit was forced down due to a steam leak at a unit at Matla power station, while trips at a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Duvha power stations are being investigated.

Eskom said this represents a loss of 6 044MW over this 24-hour period, bringing the total unplanned capacity lost to 16 118MW.

"Planned maintenance is 4 171MW," Eskom said.

"We urge the public to help us by reducing consumption while Eskom teams are working around the clock to restore as many of these units to service as soon as possible," it said.

IOL