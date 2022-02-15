Like City of Tshwane, City of Joburg ready to gain momentum in collecting revenue debt

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg is gaining momentum in its effort to recover about R38 billion in unpaid municipal rates and taxes from residents, businesses and government. City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe told IOL News that they are also rolling out the Debt Rehabilitation Programme targeting ratepayers who are unable to pay due to tough economic circumstances.

“We encourage our residents to take advantage of this programme,” Seabe said. He said two weeks ago the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse announced the intensification of the city’s law enforcement programme Operation Buya Mthetho, with a focus on collecting revenue and terminating the services of delinquent ratepayers, businesses, residents and government that have the means to pay but have ignored the pleas and demands of the city. According to Seabe, as a result, city officials and personnel have begun going region-by-region, having started with Region F (inner city and surrounds) on February 4 to terminate the services of those who ignored their demands.

He announced that this week Phalatse will be in Region E (Sandton and surrounds) on Operation Buya Mthetho. Other regions are to follow. When asked about the means in which the city communicates with its residents, Seabe said as per legislation and the city’s Revenue Department’s credit control measures, a municipal account holder receives a pre-termination notice which is physically attached to the property in question and/or sent via email. “This is standard practice. Sadly, account holders often ignore these notices,” said Seabe.