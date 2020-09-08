Limpopo ANC heavyweights back at work, two years after VBS headache

Polokwane - Two years after they were forced to vacate their powerful positions in the ANC in Limpopo due to being implicated in the VBS mutual bank scandal, Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani, have resumed their duties. Msiza is back as provincial treasurer while Radzilani is back as deputy provincial chairperson. They were shafted in 2018 when the Advocate Terry Motau report fingered them for an alleged dirty role in the collapse of VBS that saw over R2 billion of poor people’s savings lost. On Tuesday the provincial executive committee (Pec) of the party in Limpopo held a special virtual meeting and decided to endorse the decision of the ANC national executive committee to reinstate them. The reasoning of the ANC NEC was that they were neither facing any charges nor been convicted for the alleged offences and that the process was taking long. Limpopo ANC spokesperson, Dan Selamolela told Independent Media on Tuesday that the decision to bring the two back was with immediate effect. Selamolela then issued a statement affirming that the two have returned to work and they expect them to help in efforts to build the ruling party in the province.

“The Pec accepts the decision of the national executive committee and welcomes the two comrades to continue from where they left off. This will help to further the mandate of the last Provincial Conference where these comrades were elected together with the entire collective.

“Their resumption of duties and responsibilities will, to a large measure, assist in our efforts to bring about stability in the ANC in the province. Both comrades Florence and Danny were present at today's meeting and recommitted themselves to serve the organisation and people of the province with utmost humility,” reads the statement from the party in the province.

Also welcoming the reinstatement was the ANC youth league in the Vhembe district in the province. The league said Msiza and Radzilani are “an inspiration” as they stepped aside when asked to do so by the party.

“These comrades are indeed an inspiration to all of us that ANC must always be respected. They put their heads on the line to allow all the ANC processes to be exhausted whilst many of us have had the luxury of using factional arrangements to question ANC processes,” it said.

Msiza who last month got the North Gauteng high court to expunge his name from the damning VBS report, said he was not yet able to give media interviews about the decision. Radzilani, who was once the district mayor of Vhembe, was yet to comment after being sent questions.

Political Bureau