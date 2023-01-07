Limpopo MEC Basikopo Makamu distances himself from sex scandal

Pretoria – Limpopo MEC for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Basikopo Makamu, has distanced himself from “unsavoury images” circulating on social media and numerous screenshots of WhatsApp messages. Two women, one of them purported to an SABC newsreader, are purportedly fighting for the MEC, and the leaked WhatsApp screenshots alleged that one woman was given R50 000 “for clothing” by the popular politician.

One of the purported women shared nude pictures in bed, with a person claimed to be Makamu. Some of the images were shared by Twitter influencer “Man’s Not Barry Roux”. Some of the posts were retweeted by EFF leader Julius Malema. Makamu’s spokesperson, Hitekani Magwedze, said Makamu is not involved in the scandal in any way. Screenshot purported to be from women fighting over MEC Basikopo Makamu. Photo: SCreengrab/Twitter Magwedze said there was an ongoing campaign to tarnish Makamu’s name.

“COGHSTA MEC Mr Basikopo Makamu has noted with concern the unsavoury images purported to be of himself being shared on social and other media platforms,” said Magwedze. “He therefore explicitly distances himself from these images coupled with the allegations thereof, and wishes to state that it is not him in these photos. “This is an attempt at tarnishing his good name, and as such he is rightly seeking legal advice on the matter,” said Magwedze.

Two nyatsis are fighting over the Limpopo ANC Deputy Secretary Who is also MEC of Corporate Governance Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs. They exchanged messages. One said to the other one he is not into you. He just gave me R50k. pic.twitter.com/CsZvAv3CB4 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 6, 2023 Makamu’s profile on the Limpopo provincial government’s website asserts that his “meteoric rise” within the ranks of the ANC in Limpopo culminated in his election to the influential position of deputy provincial secretary. “It was in the capacity of ANC deputy provincial secretary that the organisation deployed him to the Limpopo Provincial Legislature from whence the Premier, Mr Stanley Mathabatha appointed him as Member of the Executive Council (MEC) of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on 26 July 2018,” the profile states. “During his tenure at Agriculture and Rural Development, Makamu gave the department a deserved facelift and heightened its public profiles.”

