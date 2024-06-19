Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba unveils 7th administration executive council, with old and new MEC’s

By Simon Majadibodu The newly elected first woman Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has unveiled the members of the executive council for the seventh administration, and expressed her confidence in their abilities, citing their collaborative efforts in tackling the province's urgent challenges.

Ramathuba announced the members on Tuesday, during an event at the Post Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held in Polokwane at the Mowaneng building. She underscored that the appointed members of the executive council (MECs) will work together to address the pressing challenges currently faced by the province. “The challenges include economic growth, unemployment, job creation, industrialisation, agriculture and rural development, water provision, roads and general infrastructure development, healthcare, education and crime,” she said.

She added: “We are committed to fostering an inclusive and transparent government that works tirelessly to improve the lives of all our citizens.” Meanwhile, several MECs have retained their positions from the sixth administration, including Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya who remains in the Department of Education, Basikopo Makamu continues in the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs, while Florence Radzilani has been reassigned to the Department of Social Development. Among others, the members of the executive council include Masgego Dieketseng, who now holds the portfolio of the Department of Health, previously held by Ramathuba.

Susani Violet Mathye now heads the Department of Transport and Community Safety, formerly led by Radzilani, while Nakedi Grace Kekana has returned to lead the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. In addition, Funani Jerry Maseko heads the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, while Kgabo Elias Mahoai is in charge of the Limpopo Provincial Treasury. Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe leads the Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, and Sebataolo Ernest Rachoene assumes leadership of the Department of Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure.