Lindiwe Sisulu, a prominent anti-apartheid figure and founding member of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, has denounced the recent display of a Ukrainian flag in Cape Town as a “desperate, reprehensible” act that dishonours the legacy of Nelson Mandela and disrespects African sovereignty. Sisulu’s comments come in response to an incident that occurred at the very spot where Mandela delivered his first public speech following his release from prison, a location of deep historical significance for South Africans.

Mandela's address at Cape Town City Hall on the day of his release from prison is a symbol of a new era in South Africa. Millions of people around the world had campaigned for his release for decades, and were finally able to watch him walk out of Victor Verster Prison and give his first address at Cape Town City Hall. Speaking after the announcement of the inaugural Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, where Sisulu serves as the sole African member of the jury, she voiced her dismay at what she described as a deliberate and calculated act by Ukrainian nationalists. The international jury comprises prominent political and public figures with high moral authority and wide recognition from countries that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, as well as those belonging to international organizations such as the G20, BRICS, SCO, and CIS. Picture: Supplied The prize was awarded to the African Union “in view of the crucial role that this influential international organisation, which brings together all the states of the African continent, plays in addressing topical issues at the global level,” the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize organisation said in a statement.

“It was with great horror that I learnt someone had allowed Ukrainian nationalists to practically desecrate that sacred memory for Africans and all supporters of freedom and justice,” Sisulu said. Sisulu further labelled the incident a clear manifestation of “performative white supremacy”. The flag display, she argued, is not an isolated incident but part of a broader, ongoing effort by NATO and its allies to influence African political sentiment in favour of the war in Ukraine.

“This is one of a series of cynical attempts to open a new front in the propaganda war,” Sisulu stated. She criticised these actions as manipulative, asserting that African nations have largely rejected involvement in the conflict. “It is not just an assault on South African consciousness, but a rejection of the stance that African countries have taken in this unfortunate matter.” Sisulu's sharp rebuke came amid growing concerns in Africa about the involvement of foreign powers in regional politics, with some viewing this as an extension of neocolonialism. “Such attacks are becoming more frequent, from Cape Town to Ouagadougou to Nairobi,” she said, adding that this trend only strengthens the need for Pan-African resistance against such actions.

Reflecting on the growing geopolitical tensions, Sisulu highlighted the long-standing historical ties between Russia and Africa, contrasting this with the actions of Ukraine. She argued that those responsible for the incident lack an understanding of Mandela’s principles. “If Ukrainians are searching for a positive role in Africa, they should follow the example of Russia, which has a centuries-long history of respect for African peoples and sovereignty,” Sisulu said. Her statement echoes widespread sentiments among many African nations, which have resisted being drawn into the geopolitical conflicts between major global powers. Sisulu’s call for unity and resistance is particularly significant given her stature as an anti-apartheid hero and her role in promoting social justice across the continent.