The Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu says she is waiting to see the outcome of the results emerging from the international votes. Picture: Noni Mokati

Johannesburg - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says she is waiting to see the outcome of the results emerging from the international votes. Sisulu was at the IEC's national results operation centre on Thursday to evaluate the results system as political parties observed how they performed on a national and provincial level.

"I was surprised that we had so many people who voted abroad. We had a very fruitful election because it was on Freedom Day. We had the opportunity to wish all our people well and remind them to go out and vote because voting is a serious thing and it is what we have been fighting for all our lives. It didn't come easily," she said.

Unlike the complaints that have been raised locally by political parties, Sisulu said no glitches were reported from abroad.

"All went smoothly. I would be very keen to see what the results are from our people who voted," she said.

The Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu says she is waiting to see the outcome of the results emerging from the international votes. Picture: Noni Mokati





The Minister is also expected to brief several international observer missions and monitors who are in the country to assess and report on the voting process.

"I haven't yet received any correspondence from the monitors. I should receive them soon as the results have been concluded. They will be formally given to me and only then will I be able to comment on them."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Noni Mokati





South African joins several countries across the world such as Nigeria, India and Benin to name a few who whose residents took to the polls in 2019.

Political Bureau