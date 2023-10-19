Lindiwe Zulu confirms Basic Income Grant is on the cards

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu says she will approach Cabinet to approve the draft policy on the Basic Income Grant before it is fully implemented. Zulu said moves are already afoot to extend the Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 to the unemployed until 2026.

This would give government time to work on the basic income grant. Unions and civil society have proposed the basic income grant of more than R350 and said it would be able to sustain many people who are not in the labour market. The SRD grant was introduced in 2020 when Covid-19 hit the country and the government said at the time it was meant to cushion the poor and vulnerable.

The government has extended it several times after that. Zulu, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Good Party MP Brett Herron, said they now wanted to introduce the basic income grant. The department of social development was still working on the draft policy that will be sent to Cabinet for approval.