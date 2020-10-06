Linnell says he was not Dudu Myeni's fixer, but worked for her

Johannesburg - A former Eskom consultant has testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he believes former president Jacob Zuma's push for the establishment of a 2015 inquiry into Eskom's affairs was warranted. Nicholas Linnell, who had been described as former SA A board chairperson Dudu Myeni's “fixer”, took the stand at the commission yesterday. The inquiry is this week investigating the details surrounding the establishment of an inquiry into Eskom's affairs. The inquiry led to four Eskom executives being suspended, including former chief executive Tshidiso Matona. Linnell, who previously served as a magistrate in Zimbabwe, dismissed assertions that he could be described as Myeni's fixer because he had been appointed to co-ordinate inquiries at two state-owned entities which were chaired by Myeni. He said he was called by Myeni on March 6, 2015, to attend a meeting at Zuma's official residence in Pretoria.

At the meeting, Myeni explained to Linnell that Zuma wanted an inquiry to be launched to investigate affairs at Eskom.

He said in his understanding Myeni was acting on Zuma's wishes and that his presence was required to confirm whether he would be able to co-ordinate such a project.

That meeting ended without Zuma's attendance, but another meeting was scheduled two days later at Zuma's residence in Durban.

At the meeting, Linnell said present were Myeni and her son Thalente, then Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi and another man only known as Jabu.

Linnell said Myeni set out the terms for the inquiry and a broad discussion took place about how it would be conducted.

It was proposed that three members of the executive would be suspended.

Linnell explained that Zuma later joined the meeting and the group made a presentation to him based on the inquiry. It was agreed that Tsotsi would seek the board's approval and that Zuma would explain the need for the inquiry to then minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown.

Linnell said Zuma gave the go-ahead for the inquiry at the meeting.

When asked whether he had questioned Myeni's role in establishing an inquiry into an entity she was not employed in, Linnell said he understood without question that Myeni was a confidant to Zuma.

On the legality of Zuma's push for an inquiry into Eskom and what would seem as unlawful involvement, Linnell said in his mind Zuma's concerns and actions were warranted as the head of state.

“In my mind, this was the right move, this was his job and what was expected of him (Zuma),” Linnell testified.

In an affidavit Myeni supplied to Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom, she denied that Zuma was present at the March 8 meeting.

It was widely believed that the inquiry and suspension of Eskom's executives were to make way for “Gupta-associated” executives to be appointed at Eskom.

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, accused of signing off on Gupta-linked deals, were subsequently appointed.

Political Bureau