LISTEN: ANC slams 'racist ignoramus' for Facebook post attacking Dlamini Zuma

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The ANC has come out guns blazing against a man who manipulated pictures of Cogta Minister Nkosana Dlamini Zuma and likened her to a baboon in a Facebook post. Deputy secretary-general of the party Jessie Duarte in reaction to the misogynistic post called Danie Herselman "a racist ignoramus". Duarte, in an audioclip directed at Herselman, slammed him and said he has no respect for human beings or human life. "He equates humans with monkeys and apes and believes his perfectly within his right to do so." Duarte said she is sure he has no religion, no humanity and absolutely should not belong to South Africa striving to be non-racial, non-sexist, united and democratic. She added: "The strange thing is, Herselman, it is because we fought for democracy that you are able to be as ridiculously racist as you are. I hope your children see who you are."

LISTEN TO THE CLIP

@MYANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte reacts to Danie Herselman on his #racist, inhumane and #misogynisticattacks towards Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. pic.twitter.com/iLXxj53A0R — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 29, 2020

The secretary-general Ace Magashule issued a statement saying the party is appalled by the persistent racist and sexist attacks on Dlamini Zuma.

He expressed dismay because these attacks continued while Dlamini Zuma was diligently carrying out her duties as the minister responsible for the coordination of SA's national disaster mitigation efforts.

"We view this as a gross human rigths violation and add our voice by the ANCWL for both the SAHRC and SAPS to investigate and take appropriate action on this matter."

The ANC caucus condemned the attack on Dlamini Zuma and said it was "a continuation of similar attacks that were waged against her person as the former Minister of Health when she took on the tobacco lobby groups as well as pharmaceutical companies as we radicalized the primary health care sector decades ago".

"As a consequence of her bravery; our health system for years was able to focus on preventive measures that have now enabled the tertiary health sector to be in a better situation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," it said a in a statement.

The caucus added that it "will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the likes of Danie Herselman and his lunatic ilk face the consequences of their vile actions".