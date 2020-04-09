LISTEN: Parliamentary officers send Easter wishes to locked down SA

The Presiding Officers of Parliament led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, wish all Christian South Africans a blessed Easter, a time of resurrection and hope. This year, Good Friday takes place under extraordinary circumstances with the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic. This led the President to declare the National State of Disaster, in the form of a 21-day national lockdown, that requires strict adherence to social distancing to suppress the spread of the virus. There is no better time than now, for all South Africans to reflect on how to contribute in flattening the curve by working hand in glove with the government by staying at home to bring normality back into our lives. We encourage and urge all South Africans to adhere to the protocol and guidelines of keeping safe and healthy, including frequently washing hands with soap for no less than 20 seconds, use of sanitizers and wearing of masks where necessary. Through strict compliance by all of us, we can get out of the situation quicker. As we continue to engage in this battle during this time, may we use this holy period to embrace Lord Jesus's noble principles of sacrifice, selflessness, compassion and love especially to the vulnerable people, poor, sick and the elderly.



Amid uncertainty and isolation, as a nation, we are united in the hope that working together we will withstand the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. May the spirit of unity and hope keep us grounded with the knowledge that which we hope for as a nation, is possible, and that we will emerge stronger from this ordeal.

As we remain behind the gates of our residences, let us also use this period of observing the crucifixion of Jesus, his death at Calvary and his resurrection; to spend time in fellowship, meditation and prayer for the families who have lost the loved ones through this virus to find divine peace and comfort, and for those that are infected to triumph every the virus. Let us also keep in our thoughts and prayers our President and his Executive as they lead the nation through this battle, and the men and women such as those in the healthcare, law enforcement, defence and essential goods retail who are sacrificing their lives day and night to defeat this virus.

A blessed Easter South Africa.