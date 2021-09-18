LISTEN: Zulu princess wishes death upon royals against the anointing of Prince Simakade

Durban – As the feud over the Zulu throne deepens, glaringly fracturing the once united and giant South African monarch, a Princess has wished death upon those who are against the anointing of Prince Simakade as the next Zulu King. Princess Nozwe, a former ANC councillor in KwaDukuza (Stanger) municipality near Durban, is heard in a voice note that was leaked to Independent Media, ranting about several royal issues like who should be king, who is a real royal family member and how the succession should be handled, among many issues.

She kicks off her lengthy rant by referring to contributions made by some royals who took part in a meeting, which was held by the faction backing Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. The meeting was held late last month at Thokazi royal lodge in Nongoma and it was meant to finally nominate and publicly announce him as a contender to the throne that is currently held on a de facto basis by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini who took over on May 7 this year. Things turn ugly in the rant when Princess Nozwe started telling those who are opposed to Prince Simakade that they will die.

“I wonder why all the royals who are giving away the throne will say when they are dying because they will eventually die? “I know they will die, even if they can claim that they are ready and not afraid to die. “What I know is that they will die because they are traitors who don’t stand for the truth.

“When they die they will think that they are being bewitched when that will not be the case. indyreporter · Leaked voice note of Zulu Royal Princess Nozwe “We know that some of them are up and down visiting traditional healers in Mount Frere (in the Eastern Cape), we know everything,” Prince Nozwe is heard saying in the voice note. The voice note was sent to a Whatsapp group of royal family members who are in favour of the anointing of Prince Simakade.

Beyond the death wishes, threats of violence and vulgar language used in the voice note, the princess’ rant gives a glimpse of what happened at the Thokazi royal lodge meeting which Prince Mbonisi, when asked by Independent Media about on August 29, called it a “status update” gathering. It confirms information previously leaked to Independent Media that the meeting was tense as the same faction was eventually divided into two, some saying Prince Simakade cannot take the throne as he was born out of wedlock. To counter the name of Prince Simakade, the name of Prince Buzabazi was then thrown into the ring. Prince Buzabazi is the brother of Prince Nhlanganiso who has also been touted for the throne.

To drive her point home that some in the royal court are against Prince Simakade, Princess Nozwe likened him to biblical Joseph who has hated his brothers because he was anointed “to become a king”. “I will say this loud and without sugar-coating it, they don’t want Prince Simakade, they don’t want him because he is anointed (for the throne),” the princess is heard saying. Towards the end of the voice note, the princess is heard telling her detractors that she is not afraid of fighting even though she may appear restrained.