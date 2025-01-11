LIVE | ANC 113th anniversary: Ramaphosa says party commits to job creation, better service delivery

As scores of African National Congress (ANC) supporters gather at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, they expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the issue of crime, murders, poverty, high unemployment, high cost of living, and lack of service delivery. About 20,000 people are set to fill up a 2,000-seater stadium as the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday, where Ramaphosa will deliver his January 8 statement on Saturday.

Some of the issues were raised with the ANC leadership during the week when they were doing a door-to-door campaign. The streets of Khayelitsha are painted green, black, and gold as the ANC flags can be seen from corner to corner. Dressed in full party regalia, supporters and members can be seen dancing and singing as they make their way into the stadium.

To provide security, police and other law enforcement personnel were positioned all throughout the Mandela Park stadium grounds. Local street vendors were erecting stalls outside the venue in anticipation of a spike in sales from Saturday's ANC supporters. Inside the stadium, a sound check was being conducted as part of the preparations.

To accommodate thousands of party members, the ANC set up three sizable tents inside the stadium. On an adjacent field, a sizable overflow space was also prepared; estimates suggest it might accommodate several people. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Ramaphosa will outline plans to tackle the living conditions in Khayelitsha.

"He is going to focus a lot on how we are going to address the challenges of the sluggish economy, and the people here are yearning to hear what the president is going to say about conditions that they face here daily," she said. Celebrating 113 years of commitment to the liberation of our people.



Celebrating 113 years of commitment to the liberation of our people.

📍#MandelaParkStadium, Khayelitsha #ANC113Anniversary #ANCJan08Statement