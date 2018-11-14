Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan resumes her testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

On Wednesday described the great lengths to which former president Jacob Zuma went to influence appointments of executives in SOEs and shield those accused of wrong-doing from being held accountable.

Hogan, who was appointed by Zuma to the public enterprises portfolio from May 2009 until October 2010, told the commission that Zuma tried to protect former Eskom chief executive Jacob Maroga after the power utility accepted his resignation during a board meeting.

Maroga told an Eskom board meeting in October 2009 that he would resign and walk out.

The board accepted his resignation but he later claimed not to have resigned, triggering a crisis that saw Zuma intervening in what Hogan described as a “complete and utter nightmare”.

