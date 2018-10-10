Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan takes the stand at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday. Hogan served as the minister of public enterprises from May 2009 until she was fired by former president Jacob Zuma a year later in October 2010.

Zuma's decision to reshuffle his cabinet, his first of many, was seen back then as the biggest cabinet bloodbath since South Africa became a democracy in 1994.

Hogan, who had served as an ANC MP since 1994, is expected to shed light on the days leading up to her removal as a minister in 2010. She is expected to give more information on whether she faced any pressure to perform favours for the infamous Gupta family.

A total of seven ministers were fired during that cabinet reshuffle. After she was removed as a minister, Hogan also resigned as an ANC member of Parliament.

