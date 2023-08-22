LIVE BLOG: 15th BRICS Summit kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg

The 15th BRICS Summit kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday. The summit which will be hosted from Tuesday, August 22, and is expected to be attended by over 40 heads of state, scores of government representatives, as well as local and international dignitaries and summit delegates.

Xi Jinping to meet Ramaphosa at Union Buildings for South African state visit People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state visit at the Union Buildings on Tuesday morning.

The Communist Party of China leader arrived on Monday night and landed at OR Tambo International Airport where and was welcomed by Ramaphosa, International Relation and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor as well as ministers in the presidency. This marks the fourth state visit by Xi. Read the full story here.

– Three things that can make the BRICS currency feasible according to industry expert One of the key discussions that will be closed at the historical BRICS 2023 summit will be the proposed creation of a new currency.

In a webinar hosted by the Inclusive Society Institute and its chief executive, Daryl Swanepoel, professor William Gumede gave his insights on the matter. Gumede, who is the associate professor at the Wits School of Governance said it would take a significant amount of time to create a BRICS currency and that the process would be very complicated. “The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to increase the de-dollarisation of the world. Russia is trying to circumvent Western economic sanctions against it as a result of its conflict.