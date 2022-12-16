The governing ANC gathers at Nasrec this weekend to elect new leadership. IOL provides you with rolling coverage as the weekend unfolds. The Phala Phala Farmgate scandal looms large over President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking a second term in office.

Delay in registration at Nasrec ahead of 55th ANC Elective Conference Some non-voting delegates are still waiting to retrieve their full registration after having spent the night outside the venue to register for the 55th ANC National Elective conference, which is set to begin this morning. The conference, in which the party will choose its next leadership to take the party forward, is set to take place from Friday until December 20th.

Read the full story here. Signal jamming ploy may ensure another Cyril Ramaphosa win Johannesburg - The ANC has remained mum over reports that signal jamming and network problems might be the order of the day to ensure that President Cyril Ramaphosa wins the 55th ANC National Conference, which begins in earnest on Friday (16 December).

Certain members of the ANC have reported that plans are afoot to ensure that Ramaphosa and his faction win the upcoming 55th National Conference at all costs this weekend. Read the full story here. Former President Jacob Zuma institutes criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa

It remains to be seen what the first day of the ANC's elective conference has in store for delegates as senior leaders, namely President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's former leader Jacob Zuma have already locked horns ahead of the 55th gathering On Thursday evening, Zuma, through his foundation, issued a statement indicating that he was instituting charges against Ramaphosa and that this would be dealt with through private prosecution. Read the full story here.

Here is how the ANC’s elective conference will proceed on Friday Thousands of ANC members are gathered at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg for their 55th national conference, where the race for the party’s presidency is mainly between Dr Zweli Mkhize and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa. As a result, the programme has already been drawn up and is being circulated to members on registration.

Read the full story here. Which bull has the biggest horns at the ANC farm, Phala Phala or Digital Vibes? The ANC has a huge decision to make at their national elections conference on Friday, and that question is: Which bull has the biggest horns at the ANC farm? Is it Phala Phala or Digital Vibes, or both? This is a figure of speech, in case readers are wondering.

Read the full story here. Presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize Zweli calls for balanced Top Six ahead of ANC Elective Conference Johannesburg - Dr Zweli Mkhize’s lobbyists in KwaZulu-Natal say they would ask their Gauteng counterparts to choose one or two candidates to be in the top six with Mkhize as they cannot accept all the three candidates from one province.