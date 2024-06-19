LIVE BLOG: All systems go for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn-in

It's all systems go for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn-in on Wednesday at the Union Buildings. Traffic at Rietondale Park — where invited guests, the media, and members of the public were transported to the Union Buildings — was heavy from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Guests arrived and filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre where Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will conduct the swearing-in ceremony. WATCH: Steenhuisen explains how the DA and ANC will work together The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen speaks to the media at the Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He explains how they co-work together with the ANC to advance the country’s future. Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela

Watch: RISE Mzansi welcomes Government of National Unity (GNU) RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says his party will play an important role in Parliament. He welcomes the Government of National Unity (GNU). Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela

Heading to the Union Buildings? Do not bring alcohol, cooler boxes, weapons and fireworks Members of the public wishing to attend the presidential inauguration will be able to park their vehicles at the Tshwane Showgrounds, west of the city, and ride a free bus to the Union Buildings. Read the full story here.

FFPlus leader Groenewald confident the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) leader Pieter Groenewald is confident that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work because decisions will now be made collectively and not by the African National Congress (ANC).

Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela Presidential inauguration not a public holiday, warns government Government has staunched that it is business as usual and the day not a public holiday.