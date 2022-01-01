LIVE BLOG: Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral: Service begins amid rain keeping mourners away
Cape Town - While the downpour is likely to keep many members of the public at home today, organisers are expecting some mourners to trickle in through the day at the Grand Parade in order to catch a glimpse of the funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
The funeral service of one of South Africa's greatest sons is scheduled to begin at 10am.
The public viewing area at the Grande Parade is only a stone’s throw away from St George's Cathedral – the place the Arch claimed to have loved the most.
According to the South African Weather Service, light rain and scattered showers are expected throughout the morning, with cloudy weather expected to persist.
