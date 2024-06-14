LIVE BLOG | BREAKING NEWS: The IFP’s Thami Ntuli elected Premier of KZN

VOTE COUNTING COMMENCES Voting for the deputy speaker concluded, and counting commenced at approximately 7:30 pm.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza suspended proceedings to facilitate the counting of votes. The same process will be followed during counting, with each party sending a representative to observe. The EFF's Floyd Shivambu nominated ATM's Vuyo Zungula, while Annelie Lotriet was nominated by the DA for the position of deputy speaker. Report by Devereaux Morkel

Arthur Ntuli of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has been announced as the KZN Premier. Report by Jolene Marriah-Maharaj MMABATHO TEMBE ELECTED DEPUTY SPEAKER OF KZN PROVINCIAL LEGISLATURE

Mmabatho Tembe has been elected as the Deputy Speaker for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Legislature. Out of 79 ballots, Tembe, a member of the Democratic Alliance, secured 40 votes, making her one of the youngest deputy speakers in the country. "I do thank my party for giving me a platform. As a young woman, it means so much to me, and I will uphold this office dearly and work for the province of KZN," Tembe stated. Ishan Herena Menchero Barciela received 39 votes. The Speaker of the House did not participate in the voting.

KZN is set to announce its Premier soon. Report by Jolene Marriah-Maharaj The Deputy speaker for the KZN provincial Legislature is Mmabatho Tembe. ANC's THOKO DIDIZA COMMITS TO REFLECTING THE WILL OF SOUTH AFRICANS

Newly appointed National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has affirmed her commitment to working with all parties in Parliament. "It does not mean that those who have voted differently are not in support of the work done," she said. Didiza emphasised that the legislature's work must be conducted in the interest of all South Africans. "I also commit that I will work with all parties to ensure that the work of this Parliament reflects the will of the people of South Africa," she stated.

Didiza expressed her gratitude to the African National Congress for nominating her to represent them. "As a country and as a democratic state, we have an opportunity to express our views," she added, highlighting the importance of participation in the democratic process. Following her election, Didiza initiated the process to elect a Deputy Speaker. The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu nominated ATM's Vuyo Zungula, while the DA nominated Annelie Lotriet for the position. A secret ballot was being prepared for the vote. During the break, EFF MPs broke out in song and dance.

Report by Devereaux Morkel ANC's THOKO DIDIZA ELECTED AS SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT The ANC’s Thoko Didiza has been voted and elected as Speaker of Parliament.

"I declare the Honourable Thoko Didiza duly elected as Speaker of the National Assembly," announced Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. "I have the honour of congratulating you on your election as Speaker." The total number of ballot papers issued was 341, and the total number of ballots counted was also 341. There were nine spoiled and invalid papers—eight spoiled and one invalid where a member asked for another paper. The final vote count was as follows: Didiza received 284 votes, and Mente received 49 votes.

Didiza was sworn in while MPs on the floor were cheering and singing. She was nominated by fellow party members. The EFF nominated Veronica Mente as Speaker, seconded by the UDM’s Bantu Holomisa. The counting process was delayed after the Economic Freedom Fighters objected to the votes being counted off-site. EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi requested that the votes be counted in front of cameras. Chief Justice Zondo addressed the issue by allowing each party to send a representative for the counting. Zondo mentioned that this suggestion from an ANC MP aligned with the new Parliament rules.

Report by Devereaux Morkel VOTING PROCESS FOR DEPUTY SPEAKER OF KZN PROVINCIAL LEGISLATURE UNDERWAY As other provinces continue to announce and send messages of congratulations to their Premiers, KwaZulu-Natal has yet to announce its Deputy Speaker and Premier. Despite earlier ructions from the MK Party and EFF, voting for the Deputy Speaker continues.

There was an appeal from the speaker Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce to allow for a member to be allowed to sit outside during voting procedures as she was being attended to. She said the request was made on humanity grounds. There was some backlash from members. However, the decision to go ahead with the voting was made. Report by Jolene Marriah-Maharaj

EFF DEMANDS FOR VOTING PROCESS TO BE MADE PUBLIC, LEADING TO ANOTHER PAUSE IN PROCEEDINGS After the members of Parliament voted for the new speaker, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced counting would start. However, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked Zondo, who was the presiding officer, if the votes could be counted in front of the cameras. After Zondo explained the process, EFF MP Floyd Shivambu objected the rules saying that the votes should be counted for all to see.

"Open the ballot there and let's count it there," Shivambu said as EFF members cheered. Zondo said the rules were fair. "If it is unconstitutional it would be found that by a competent court." However, Ndlozi objected; "We are appealing to you, set this rule aside, it is your rule."

Zondo said he would allow for a limited time of discussion on this. "It allows me to allow a limited discussion, I have heard Mr Ndlozi and his concern is that the counting should happen here. He says in the past it has happened. Zondo said he wanted to hear more views from MPs." Report by Devereaux Morkel

LAZARUS MOKGOSI ELECTED AS NORTH WEST PREMIER Lazarus Mokgosi has been elected as the Premier of the North West for the seventh administration. Mokgosi has also served the MEC for Social Development as well as the ANC North West deputy provincial chairperson. Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul

MANDLA NDLOVU ELECTED AS MPUMALANGA PREMIER Mandla Padney Ndlovu has been elected at the new Premier of Mpumalanga for the 7th administration. Along with Ndlovu, Lindi Lettie Masina has been elected as the speaker of the provincial legislature while Sam Masango has been elected as the deputy speaker. Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul

In-article Gallery Widget not supported yet. DR ZAMANI SAUL RE-ELECTED AS NORTHERN CAPE PREMIER Dr Zamani Saul has been re-elected has the Premier of the Northern Cape at the sitting of the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature. Saul first took office as the Premier of the province in 2019. Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul

MK PARTY AND EFF DEMAND RECOUNT OVER SPEAKER NOMINATION IN KZN Jacobs Zuma's MK Party and the EFF demanded a recount of votes for the seat of Speaker in KwaZulu-Natal. KZN Judge President dismissed the application and decided to proceed and announces the election of Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce for Speaker of the KZN Legislature. She received 41 votes in comparison to her competitor, Mervyn Alexander Dirks. EFF' chairperson in KZN, Mongezi Twala said that they tried to raise the issue of irregularities taking place. He said the voting was not free or fair or secret in any nature. "We want the house to declare the votes null and void and to start afresh. We will stay until midnight if we have to," he said.

Report by Jolene Marriah-Maharaj DA leader, John Steenhuisen has confirmed that his party will back President Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the seventh administration after agreeing to be part of a government of national unity. Speaking via a live television broadcast during a break in proceedings at the National Assembly in Cape Town, Steenhuisen said; "Following his election today, President Ramaphosa will then exercise his prerogative to appoint his new cabinet from among the members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in consultation with the leaders of the constituent parties".

Looking ahead, Steenhuisen said it was important for a collaborative approach to tackle South Africa's pressing issues. "Even as this marks a hopeful and historic moment for our country, it is important that we are honest with each other about the scale of the challenges that lie ahead. South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world. It has one of the highest crime rates in the world. Logistics and infrastructure are in an advanced state of decline, and corruption is endemic," he said. Steenhuisen called the formation of a GNU a landmark decision, pointing out that the DA joins the national government alongside the ANC in the three largest provinces: Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

"Today, the DA becomes a party of national government," Steenhuisen beamed. "What was once unthinkable when the DA's predecessor secured only 1.7% of the vote in 1994 has now become a reality." Steenhuisen said the DA's participation in the GNU is driven by a profound commitment to the South African people.

"The DA takes this historic step forward out of our deep and abiding love for the people of this country. We do so both for the millions of people who voted for us and for all South Africans who yearn for a better government and a brighter future," he said. The DA leader highlighted the party's proven track record in service delivery, job creation, and clean governance as key contributions to the GNU. "For the very first time, the DA will now be able to bring the same expertise we honed in places like Cape Town and the Western Cape to serve all the people of South Africa," he stated.

"This is our mission core in the Government of National Unity: to serve, to uplift, and to deliver dignity to all the people of our country." Report by Lee Rondganger MDUMISENI NTULI ELECTED AS ANC CHIEF WHIP

The ANC has announced that Mdumiseni Ntuli has been elected as the party's Chief Whip. DR CONSTANCE RAMATHUBA ELECTED AS LIMPOPO PREMIER Dr. Constance Phophi Ramathuba elected as Premier of the Limpopo Province during the 7th Sitting of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature at the Lebowakgomo Legislative Chamber

VOTE UNDERWAY FOR WHO WILL BE THE NEW NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER The National Assembly will now vote for the National Speaker. A voting station has been erected and ballot boxes have been placed in the centre of the assembly. There are currently two nominations for the position, Thoko Didiza from the ANC and Veronica Mente from the EFF. Report by Robin-Lee Franke

ANC, DA SIGN GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY AGREEMENT The ANC and DA have signed an agreement deal to form the Government of National Unity (GNU). The deal was signed when MPs were being sworn in just before votes for the President could be considered, at the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday.

Although it is not yet made public, this is set to include the IFP and PA. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula signed the agreement on behalf of his party, while DA chairperson and negotiator Helen Zille signed the document on behalf of her party. The agreement is that Cyril Ramaphosa would re-elected as president and the DA would support his election for a second term.

The deal includes guidelines of Parliament as well as the provincial governments in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Gauteng is swearing in their members today at the provincial legislature. Report by Kamogelo Moichela

PANYAZA LESUFI RE-ELECTED AS GAUTENG PREMIER Panyaza Lesufi has been re-elected as the Gauteng Premier for the seventh administration. He was elected unopposed during a Special House Sitting at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Friday.

Report by Kamogelo Moichela NFP's CANAAN MDLETSHE RESIGNS OVER KZN COALITION AGREEMENT NFP Secretary General Canaan Mdletshe has resigned over Party's ANC-DA coalition agreement in KwaZulu-Natal. He claims that the wool was pulled over his eyes in Thursday's decision. Mdletshe said he was shocked when the party made the announcement.

Report by Se-Anne Rall OSCAR MABUYANE RE-ELECTED AS EASTERN CAPE PREMIER Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as the Premier of the Eastern Cape. He had been serving as the Premier of the province since 2019. Mabuyane said that today they took an oath that they will obey the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic.

Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul The Honourable Maqueen Joyce Letsoha-Mathae has been elected as the Premier of the Free State. She said that she hoped the country could work together to embark on this new chapter in South Africa’s history and progression of democracy. Report by Vernon Pillay

KZN SWEARS IN NEW MPLs The first sitting of the 7th democratic KZN Legislature is currently taking place in Pietermaritzburg. Members have been sworn in and there are two nominations for the speaker position. The two nominations are Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce from the ANC. She was nominated by IFP MPL Mntomuhle Khawula and Mervyn Dirks nominated by the MK Party.

The House will resume once ballot papers have been prepared so voting can take place. Report by Jolene Marriah-Maharaj MPs BEGIN PROCESS OF VOTING FOR A NEW PARLIAMENTARY SPEAKER

After all the Members of Parliament were sworn in and a short break, the nomination for Speaker of Parliament began. Only two women have been nominated to be speaker. The ANC’s Thoko Didiza has been nominated as speaker. Didiza has accepted the nomination. The EFF’s Veronica Mente's name was also put forward for Speaker of Parliament. She accepted. Mente’s nomination was seconded by the UDMs Bantu Holomisa.

EFF MP CARL NIEHAUS SAYS PARTY WILL NOT JOIN GNU WITH 'RACIST' DA Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament (MP), Carl Niehaus, says the party will not work with the Democratic Alliance (DA). “We will not go into a coalition with a racist, white, minority party such as the Democratic Alliance,” he said. Read more.

EFF REQUESTS A SHORT BREAK TO CAUCUS AFTER ALL MPs HAVE BEEN SWORN IN After all members of Parliament were sworn in on Friday, the EFF requested for a break. “We want to caucus,” EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he just needed to read some documents in accordance with proceedings before a decision was made. The NA will elect a president, deputy president, speaker and deputy speaker. “Can we be given a break to caucus, please,” Shivambu interrupted again after his initial request. "It is within the Constitution. Please protect our rights," he said.

“About the process that is about to happen right now. It’s in the law,” he said. “How do you refuse us to talk? You can’t suppress our freedom to talk.” Shivambu said they wanted to caucus about the process expected to take place.

“Please allow us our rights. Don’t force feed us a different approach.”Zondo questioned why the party had not had a caucus before the proceedings started. Zondo allowed a comfort break of 15 minutes. Report by Devereaux Morkel "WE DON'T PLAY LUCKY PACKET GAMES" - ACTION SA'S HERMAN MASHABA REACTS TO LATEST COALITION NEWS

Action SA Herman Mashaba - "We don’t play lucky packet games of children. We will not support election of speaker and President. This ANC / DA coalition is what the DA always wanted." Report by Viasen Soobramoney CHEERS AS EFF MEMBERS TAKE OATH

Cheers Economic Freedom Fighter( EFF) party members are called to be sworn in. The public gallery and other party members started cheering as leader Julius Malema’s name was called out followed by Floyd Shivambu and other party members. None of them objected to taking the oath or affirmation. They arrived late but were called up once they were settled. Report by Devereaux Morkel EFF MEMBERS ARRIVE AT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SITTING

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters entered the NA sitting as Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie lead other PA members in taking the oath and affirmation for the seventh National Assembly on Friday. The party took their seats, most dressed in their usual red overalls. Report by Devereaux Morkel CHIEF JUSTICE KICKS OFF SWEARING IN OF MPs

Chief justice Raymond Zondo started the swearing in of Parliament members by congratulating them and reminding them of the impact of their work. “I congratulate each and everyone of the members,” he said. He reminded the politicians of the importance of their roles and each position in the National Assembly.

“They make laws of our country, therefore shape the future of our country,” Zondo said. He told politicians it was an honour to be sworn in and told them to not take it lightly. Report by Devereaux Morkel

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TODAY'S FIRST SITTING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY These inaugural sittings will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), as the parliamentary precinct is undergoing renovation after the fire that damaged several buildings in 2022.

Parliamentary secretary, Xolile George, said this first sitting is important as it will oversee the election of the new presiding officers of Parliament and the President, who will form the seventh administration that will govern the country. Read more. The first sitting of the seventh administration is set to take place on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It is here that the National Assembly will elect a South Africa’s new president, deputy president and Speaker. The preparation of the first sitting of both the seventh National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces started in earnest way before the dissolution of the sixth Parliament.