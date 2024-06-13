LIVE BLOG | Breaking News: Western Cape High Court dismisses MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo’s bid to be an MP

Breaking News The Western Cape High Court dismisses expelled MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo’s second bid to be included on the party’s parliamentary list.

Will the seventh administration see Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as president? With only a day left for the first sitting of parliament, all eyes are on who will be elected president of the country. Many have shown confidence in Ramaphosa being elected president, while others are not convinced.

On Monday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced the opening of Parliament will be held on Friday. This is where the National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and President will be elected. Party members who have been accredited will be sworn in as members of parliament (MP). The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will be on Saturday.

After all the processes are completed, Zondo will then preside over the election of the president. According to Parliament, the inauguration of the president will be on June 19. - Report by Kamogelo Moichela

MK Party will not attend sitting



George said the MK Party had communicated that they would not be attending, and Parliament accepted this communication. However, if they later decide to attend and send correspondence to that effect, Parliament will accommodate them and make all necessary arrangements. He urged all parties to communicate with Parliament to ensure that all logistics are sorted out, avoiding any last-minute issues on Friday.

- Report by Robin-Lee Francke Presidential Inauguration date announced On first sitting of National Assembly, it will be swearing in of all members by Chief Justice. The National Speaker of Assembly will be elected and sworn in. A Deputy Speaker will also be elected and sworn in.

"Nominations for candidates to be president elect will also take place. After a candidate has been elected as President elect. That person must be sworn in after five days. Our duty will be to ensure to prepare all members to attend the inauguration. June 19 will be the day of the inauguration," George said. Saturday: 54 members will be elected for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Each province will have 10 representatives including special candidates as representatives in the NCOP. A chairperson, Deputy chairperson and chief whip of the NCOP will also be elected. "A balloting infrastructure is being erected as voting for speakers, president will be done secretly," George said.

- Report by Robin-Lee Francke Why the CTICC? Seating at the City Hall was largely designated for the State of the Nation Address. For the first sitting, however, other engagements are planned, necessitating infrastructure that can accommodate these activities. Consequently, a more suitable venue was required. This new venue will accommodate 400 members of the National Assembly and their guests.

Regarding the reception of new members, Parliament has been interfacing with new members and their parties, with registration taking place yesterday. "So far, 180 members have boarded. Suffice to say, we are ready, and smooth operations are running as expected," Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said. He mentioned that additional measures are being taken, such as orientation sessions to ensure new members are well-prepared and informed about the procedures of the sittings. Additionally, a help desk has been established to assist members with any questions they might have. - Report by Robin-Lee Francke

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George will brief media on the readiness for the first sitting of Parliament on Friday for the National Assembly and Saturday, for the National Council of Provinces at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The briefing is expected to start at 1pm. - Report by Robin-Lee Francke

The Democratic Alliance’s Alan Winde was re-elected as Western Cape Premier on Thursday. “It is a profound honour and privilege that I have been given,” he said of his five-year term. “In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know that many of those still remain.”

Winde said as he criss-crossed the province, he saw what challenges residents were faced with, adding that it was the “responsibility that we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them”. Today, I was re-elected to lead the Western Cape Government (WCG) for another 5-year term at the first sitting of the 7th administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.



It is a profound honour and privilege that I have been given. In my first term of office, we… pic.twitter.com/PoczPbQ28l — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) June 13, 2024 Winde was re-elected at the first sitting of the seventh administration of the Western Cape provincial legislature.

The DA’s Daylin Mitchell was elected as Speaker. GOOD general secretary Brett Herron was also sworn in as member of Western Cape legislature. Herron said it was an honour to be re-elected and that the GOOD party was looking forward to serving as constructive opposition in the Western Cape.

“With that privilege comes a great responsibility to work towards a society and a province that radically reduces inequality and suffering,” Herron said. “This work will no doubt include fighting tirelessly for the provincial government to recognise that the lived reality of the majority of the people of this province is not of a ‘well-run’ government,” he said. “Poverty, unemployment, and inhuman living conditions know nothing about the ‘best run province’. When called to fight, we will do so in a constructive manner as called upon by those who put their vote behind GOOD.”

Meanwhile, Winde said that with the help of his team and the Western Cape residents they could “fulfil the pledges we have made to keep growing our economy, enabling more jobs, making our province energy secure and a dignified place where all residents have the opportunities and support that they need to thrive”. “I owe it to you our residents to work even harder as I lead this government once more.” Report by Devereaux Morkel

Tony Leon on GNU: Things are delicate at this stage, but some matters are ironed out in final hours Former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon, who is among the party’s top brass leading the inter-party negotiations to form the government of national unity says the talks have been rigorous but not centred around personalities and positions.

IOL reported earlier this month that Leon and Helen Zille are part of the “talented and experienced” team that is leading the talks on behalf of the DA, in a bid bring about a new coalition government in South Africa. Read the full story here.

GNU could rattle economy, markets: Consumers must prepare for possible stormy economy As Parliament prepares for its first sitting on June 14, the South African economy faces uncertainty after the proposal from the African National Congress (ANC) for a government of national unity (GNU), according to Sebastien Alexanderson, head of National Debt Advisors. Alexanderson said that the GNU announcement has sent mixed signals through the SA economy, having an impact on both the stock market and investor confidence.

Read the full story here. Who’s going to be Gauteng premier? ANC in Gauteng insists it will not be blackmailed

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Thursday said it will be putting forward a premier candidate when the provincial legislature sits for the first time on Friday to elect key functionaries following the May 29 elections. IOL reported on Thursday that while various political parties are scrambling to conclude coalition negotiation talks leading up to Friday’s swearing in of incoming members of Parliament, there is uncertainty over who will govern South Africa’s economic hub of Gauteng. Read the full story here.