The 15th BRICS Summit kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday. The BRICS Summit 2023 which will be hosted from Tuesday, August 22, and is expected to be attended by over 40 heads of state, scores of government representatives, as well as local and international dignitaries and summit delegates.

Follow IOL’s coverage of the summit. LIVE VIDEO STREAM VIDEO STREAM: Courtesy of the SABC BRICS leaders arrive for day two 15th BRICS 2023 Summit in Sandton By Kailene Pillay

Heads of States of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have arrived at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit. The BRICS 2023 summit is being held in Sandton, Johannesburg, with the leaders of of Brazil, China, India, and South Africa all attending in person, together with significant trade delegations, including Russia. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, will attend via video conference. While the BRICS Summit is a meeting of Heads of State and government and is not open to the public, there is an extensive business programme arranged around the Summit culminating in the BRICS Business Forum on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the leaders would attend a closed plenary session looking at realising the full potential of BRICS for inclusive global economic recovery and sustainable development. Heads of State at #BRICSSummit2023 gathered for a family photo before entering the plenary hall in Sandton, Johannesburg where deep discussions around the BRICS potential for inclusive global economic recovery, BRICS expansion and other topics would be discussed. @IOL pic.twitter.com/oDxF9XivwV — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) August 23, 2023

They are thereafter expected to deliver their opening remarks with each leader allocated seven minutes. A report by the Chair of the BRICS National Security Advisors would take place and each Head of State would be given three minutes to respond. Following that, an open plenary session would take place and again the Heads of State would make statements.

The leaders are also expected to engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women’s Business Alliance later on Wednesday. By the end of the day, the leaders are expected to adopt the 15th BRICS Summit Johannesburg Declaration before the President of the South African Youth Council, Oaile Louw would close the day. #BRICSSummit2023 leaders have arrived in Sandton for the closed plenary session to discuss a host of topics under the theme BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism @IOL Pic: @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/qV54kyohNa — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) August 23, 2023 Former President Thabo Mbeki meets with Brazil’s Lula da Silva on sidelines of BRICS 2023 Summit Former president Thabo Mbeki met with the Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The two leaders met at the time South Africa was hosting the major global event.BRICS leaders are said to be discussing a range of issues including trade, investment and the expansion of the bloc. There are more than 23 countries that have expressed an interest to join BRICS. Lula first met with African National Congress (ANC) leaders including chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

ANC leaders will on Wednesday meet with the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel. The ANC has strong relations with Cuba going back decades ago. After meeting with the ANC, Lula then met with Mbeki on the sidelines of the summit.

Read more here Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and his wife Rosangela arriving in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, are welcomed by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Dirco South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe emphasises the critical role Africa needs to play at 15th BRICS 2023 Business Forum Business tycoon Patrice Motsepe, the inaugural chairman of the BRICS Business Charter in South Africa, stated that reciprocal relationships and advantages were at the heart of BRICS economic development. The billionaire was addressing the BRICS Business Forum ahead of the formal commencement of the 15th BRICS Summit on August 23, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

“South Africa’s chief executives have been trading among BRICS countries. At the start of 2013 when we started the trade in goods and services between South Africa was just under $100 billion, and the objective was to increase this to $400 billion,” said the entrepreneur. Motsepe emphasised that there has been growth within the BRICS bloc, but he believes that more still needs to be done in the whole continent of Africa. Read more here

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe addresses the BRICS Business Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) India PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa Sandton - On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg. The plenaries will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.

The opening day of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was witness to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue. In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a 5 trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world Read more here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS #BRICS Leaders arriving at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg where they are participating at the Leaders’ Session as part of the BRICS Business Forum. #BRICSZA 🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳#BRICSSummit2023#BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/G76dZ1m7NS — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023 Putin says ‘illegitimate’ sanctions worsen world’s economic problems President Vladimir Putin joined the BRICS Summit virtually on Tuesday as the Summit takes place in Sandton, Johannesburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who addressed the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg via video said the country was ready to return to the grain deal “only when all obligations to the Russian side have been fulfilled.” He said the illegitimate sanctions imposed on sovereign states were compounding the world's socio-economic challenges.

More here. Russian President Vladmir Putin speaking via video link during the BRICS Business Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi skips BRICS Summit, but calls for expansion President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping skipped the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, but the Head of State’s words were not lost on those in attendance. Reading out a speech by Jinping, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao delivered the message clearly - talks of domination was not in China’s plan. Instead, the Republic wants to see an expansion of the BRICS nations.

More here. New world order calls Brazil has emphasised the need to accelerate developmental projects that will enhance the quality life for people in developing countries, particularly those within the BRICS bloc countries. Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva said the financing needs of developing countries was a high priority adding this is why his country was advocating for the idea of financial integration on the global stage.

Lula’s remarks at the Summit also focused on the expansion of the BRICS bloc and the addition of other African states. “Africa is at the heart of the digital and energy transition. Internet coverage already reaches most of the African population,” Lula said. More here

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and his wife Rosangela arriving in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit. Picture: Dirco Ramaphosa calls for women involvement in economy in Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on women to participate in shaping the economy on the African continent. Ramaphosa said it was important that financial support be directed to women-owned businesses so that they can harness the benefits of the continental free trade area. "There is a need to free women on the continent to enable them to participate in the global economy," said Ramaphosa.

More here. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during BRICS Business Forum at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Ramaphosa says trade between BRICS countries was over R3 trillion last year President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the BRICS countries celebrate 15th anniversary at the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandt, Johannesburg, trade between BRICS countries totalled some $162 billion (R3 trillion) last year. “Foreign investment has played an important role in the growth of BRICS economies.

“BRICS group of countries exists not only to strengthen government-to-government relations, but also to forge stronger ties between the peoples of our five nations. It is for this reason that several bodies have been established to enable cooperation across society,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during BRICS Business Forum at Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA) Ramaphosa said annual foreign direct investment into BRICS countries is four times greater than it was 20 years ago. “However, the new wave of protectionism and the subsequent impact of unilateral measures that are incompatible with WTO rules undermine global economic growth and development.

“We therefore need to reaffirm our position that economic growth must be underpinned by transparency and inclusiveness. It must be compatible with a multilateral trading system that supports a developmental agenda,” he said. He said reform of global financial institutions was needed so that they could be more agile and responsive to the challenges facing developing economies. “In this respect, the New Development Bank, established by BRICS countries in 2015, is leading the way… BRICS economies have emerged as powerful engines of global growth.

“Yet the rapid economic, technological and social changes underway create new risks for employment, equality and poverty in many BRICS countries. “We therefore call on the business community to join hands with us to identify solutions to these and other challenges affecting our respective economies,” he said. BRICS leaders deliver opening remarks (From L to R) President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Former President of Brazil and chair of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff attend the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 22, 2023. Picture: Marco Longari / AFP) Eswatini not invited to BRICS Summit The Kingdom of eSwatini has confirmed that King Mswati III is not attending the 15th BRICS Summit which began in Sandton, Johannesburg, after they did not receive an invite from Pretoria.

eSwatini government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo told The Star they had received no invitation to attend the BRICS Summit, which is running with the theme More than 40 African heads of state have been invited. More here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III of the Kingdom of eSwatini at OR Tambo International Airport. File Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS Patrice Motsepe urges Africa to forge beneficial partnerships with BRICS countries Patrice Motsepe has urged African leaders and businesses to forge meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships with BRICS countries. Motsepe, who is the inaugural chairperson of the BRICS Business Charter in South Africa, said mutual partnerships and benefits were at the centre economic development among BRICS countries. More here.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe addresses the BRICS Business Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where the BRICS Summit is underway. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Political stability is critical for trade in Africa Political instability in a number of African countries remains a major concern as the BRICS nations look to unlock opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). AfCFTA secretary general Wamkele Mene raised the point that political stability was an essential feature in establishing market certainty and predictability. During one of the panel discussions at the BRICS Business Forum in Sandton, Johannesburg, panellists discussed ways to build a partnership between BRICS nations and the rest of Africa for mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

More here: Mantashe calls on SA to learn from Brazil on how coalitions work ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the governing party has drawn important lessons from Brazil’s Workers Party, which is led by President Lula da Silva, on how to deal with and make coalition governments work. The ANC and the Worker’s Party met at the Leonardo Hotel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Read more here. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile has welcomed India’s Prime Minister has landed in Pretoria ahead of 15th BRICS Summit. Modi is expected to head straight to the Brics Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Modi was welcomed in traditional song and dance, similar to Chinese President Xi Jinping who arrived on Monday night at the OR Tambo International Airport.

India's Prime Minister Narendas Modi is received by Deputy President Paul Mashatile after landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria. Picture:Jacoline Schoonees/DIRCO

Ethiopian group protesting outside summit over alleged human rights abuses in Amhara The All United Amhara Association in South Africa has called on BRICS countries to stop the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from allegedly killing thousands of innocent people in their country. The group picketed at Innesfree Park in Sandton a few kilometres away from the Sandton Convention Centre where the BRICS summit is taking place on Tuesday. They held placards that read: "Abiy Ahmed does not fit for peace awards" and "Under Abiy administration Ethiopia Collapse" to indicate their issues.

More here: BRICS expansion, food security, health and cooperation likely to top 15th Summit agenda - analysts It was a mark of China’s increasing influence on South Africa which saw President Xi Jinping receive a grand reception at the OR Tambo International Airport, say geo-political experts. Wits University’s Patrick Lukusa Kadima, who specialises in international law, international cooperation and multilateralism, said BRICS expansion was likely the biggest issue on the table for the summit.

More here WATCH: Ramaphosa bestows Xi Jinping with SA’s highest order President Cyril Ramaphosa has bestowed Chinese President Xi Ping with the Order of South Africa, for “his great service to the people of South Africa”. He was bestowed with the Order at the Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Order of South Africa. Picture: Fikile Marakalla/GCIS A Chinese delegation led by President Xi Jinping held a State Visit to Pretoria before the commencement of the summit on Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping, who was on his fourth State Visit to SA, has overseen strengthened relations between China and SA, with the trade rocketing from just under R1 billion 30 years ago, to over R600 billion today. China is SA’s biggest trade partner. WATCH: WATCH: ANC meets with Brazil’s governing Workers Party The African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe have led a delegation from the governing party as they met with Brazil’s Workers Party, which was led by Brazilian President Lula Da Silva.

The delegation met at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, just hours before the BRICS Summit was officially opened. The Summit is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from Tuesday afternoon. ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe in conversation with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the leader of the governing Brazil Worker's Party, in a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: ANC Media Briefing the media after the meeting, where the ANC and Worker’s Party aimed to strengthen political ties, Mantashe said: “The point of poverty, unemployment formed part of the discussion during this meeting”. Mbalula added: “We briefed Da Silva about the BRICS Plus dialogue and some of the important resolutions that we took.

The ANC delegation led by National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, have concluded their meeting with President Lula Da Silva of Brazil. He says the meeting addressed issues of coalitions, poverty and unemployment. @IOL #BRICSza #BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/4hZaPTtdmP — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) August 22, 2023 WATCH: Xi state visit: President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds China for helping SA rebuild from ruins of Apartheid People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome at Pretoria's Union Buildings on Tuesday ahead of his talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Xi inspected the guard of hour as well as the 21-gun salute before engaging with Ramaphosa for bilateral talks.

This is Xi’s fourth state visit to SA. During the talks, Ramaphosa said South Africa's diplomatic relations with China spans a period of 25 years and that the Asian country has been instrumental in assisting SA with its development from the ruins of Apartheid. More here. President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa welcomes President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. PICTURE: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS LOOK: President of the People’s Republic of China meets with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of 15th BRICS Summit Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) The red carpet is rolled out for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s State Visit. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Russia’s Sergey Lavrov touches down in SA to attend BRICS summit Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Read the full story here. – LOOK: ANC officials to meet with Brazil’s President Lula da Silva ANC officials to meet with the Brazilian President, Lula Da Silva, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Joburg. The meeting will focus on existing political ties between ANC and Brazil’s governing Workers Party, as well as issues of mutual interest. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL ANC officials to meet with the Brazilian President, Lula Da Silva, on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Joburg. The meeting will focus on existing political ties between ANC and Brazil’s governing Workers Party, as well as issues of mutual interest. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL –

Today, 22 August 2023, the ANC delegation led by ANC National Chairperson, Comrade Gwede Mantashe, met with President Lula Da Silva of Brazil, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 22 – 24 August 2023.#BRICSSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/zWmeGy7Acs — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 22, 2023 – WATCH: BRICS to weigh expansion plans to include more nations – Xi Jinping to meet Ramaphosa at Union Buildings for South African state visit People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa for his state visit at the Union Buildings on Tuesday morning.

The Communist Party of China leader arrived on Monday night and landed at OR Tambo International Airport where and was welcomed by Ramaphosa, International Relation and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor as well as ministers in the presidency. This marks the fourth state visit by Xi. Read the full story here.

– WATCH: World leaders arrive in Johannesburg for 15th BRICS Summit – Fun things for BRICS Summit delegates to do in and around Joburg Johannesburg is currently buzzing with world leaders attending the 15th BRICS Summit aimed at strengthening the trade bloc.

Up to 46 heads of state, including African leaders have already arrived in the City of Gold. If they are looking to catch a break from trade talk, there are plenty of fun activities around the city that one can do. Read the full story here.

– Three things that can make the BRICS currency feasible according to industry expert One of the key discussions that will be closed at the historical BRICS 2023 summit will be the proposed creation of a new currency. In a webinar hosted by the Inclusive Society Institute and its chief executive, Daryl Swanepoel, professor William Gumede gave his insights on the matter.

Gumede, who is the associate professor at the Wits School of Governance said it would take a significant amount of time to create a BRICS currency and that the process would be very complicated. “The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to increase the de-dollarisation of the world. Russia is trying to circumvent Western economic sanctions against it as a result of its conflict. Read the full story on the three things that can make the BRICS currency feasible according to industry expert here.