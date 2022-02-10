NewsPolitics
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his sixth State of the nation address (Sona) at City Hall in Cape Town on Thursday. PHOTO: Kim Kay/IOL
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his sixth State of the nation address (Sona) at City Hall in Cape Town on Thursday. PHOTO: Kim Kay/IOL

LIVE BLOG: Build-up ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the nation address

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 14m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his sixth State of the nation address at the historic Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

Parliament relocated the event after the burning of the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber.

MORE ON THIS

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE

Parliament presiding officers promise a scaled-down affair

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a walk through the City Hall with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula a few hours before his State of the Nation Address.

Several streets in the Cape Town CBD have been closed to traffic, with more streets set to be closed later in the day before Ramaphosa addresses the nation.

There is tight security in Cape Town as police officers, some with sniffer dogs, are visible in the city centre.

The city hall is expected to take more than 300 MPs and dozens of guests.

Read the full story

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed security forces ahead of the Sona

Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

IOL

ANCDAEFFIFPCyril RamaphosaParliament

Share this article: