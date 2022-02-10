LIVE BLOG: Build-up ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the nation address

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his sixth State of the nation address at the historic Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening. Parliament relocated the event after the burning of the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President #CyrilRamaphosa #SONA2022 on Thursday evening. President Cyril Ramaphosa took a walk through the City Hall with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula a few hours before his State of the Nation Address.

Several streets in the Cape Town CBD have been closed to traffic, with more streets set to be closed later in the day before Ramaphosa addresses the nation. There is tight security in Cape Town as police officers, some with sniffer dogs, are visible in the city centre. The city hall is expected to take more than 300 MPs and dozens of guests.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed security forces ahead of the Sona Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)