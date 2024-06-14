LIVE BLOG | Chief Justice suspends National Assembly proceedings following EFF's 'caucus' request

EFF REQUESTS A SHORT BREAK TO CAUCUS AFTER ALL MPs HAVE BEEN SWORN IN After all members of Parliament were sworn in on Friday, the EFF requested for a break.

“We want to caucus,” EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he just needed to read some documents in accordance with proceedings before a decision was made. The NA will elect a president, deputy president, speaker and deputy speaker. “Can we be given a break to caucus, please,” Shivambu interrupted again after his initial request.

"It is within the Constitution. Please protect our rights," he said. “About the process that is about to happen right now. It’s in the law,” he said. “How do you refuse us to talk? You can’t suppress our freedom to talk.”

Shivambu said they wanted to caucus about the process expected to take place. “Please allow us our rights. Don’t force feed us a different approach.”Zondo questioned why the party had not had a caucus before the proceedings started. Zondo allowed a comfort break of 15 minutes. Report by Devereaux Morkel

"WE DON'T PLAY LUCKY PACKET GAMES" - ACTION SA'S HERMAN MASHABA REACTS TO LATEST COALITION NEWS Action SA Herman Mashaba - "We don’t play lucky packet games of children. We will not support election of speaker and President. This ANC / DA coalition is what the DA always wanted." Report by Viasen Soobramoney

CHEERS AS EFF MEMBERS TAKE OATH Cheers Economic Freedom Fighter( EFF) party members are called to be sworn in. The public gallery and other party members started cheering as leader Julius Malema’s name was called out followed by Floyd Shivambu and other party members. None of them objected to taking the oath or affirmation. They arrived late but were called up once they were settled. Report by Devereaux Morkel

EFF MEMBERS ARRIVE AT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SITTING Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters entered the NA sitting as Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie lead other PA members in taking the oath and affirmation for the seventh National Assembly on Friday. The party took their seats, most dressed in their usual red overalls. Report by Devereaux Morkel

CHIEF JUSTICE KICKS OFF SWEARING IN OF MPs Chief justice Raymond Zondo started the swearing in of Parliament members by congratulating them and reminding them of the impact of their work. “I congratulate each and everyone of the members,” he said.

He reminded the politicians of the importance of their roles and each position in the National Assembly. “They make laws of our country, therefore shape the future of our country,” Zondo said. He told politicians it was an honour to be sworn in and told them to not take it lightly.

Report by Devereaux Morkel WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TODAY'S FIRST SITTING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

These inaugural sittings will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), as the parliamentary precinct is undergoing renovation after the fire that damaged several buildings in 2022. Parliamentary secretary, Xolile George, said this first sitting is important as it will oversee the election of the new presiding officers of Parliament and the President, who will form the seventh administration that will govern the country. Read more. The first sitting of the seventh administration is set to take place on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It is here that the National Assembly will elect a South Africa’s new president, deputy president and Speaker.