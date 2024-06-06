LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa to announce ANC’s coalition option

The ANC National Executive Committee, which has been locked behind closed doors at Birchwood Hotel as it discusses its potential coalition partners for the 7th democratic administration, was leaning towards a Government of National Unity (GNU), sources within the NEC have told IOL. However, the party would not be held hostage by potential coalition partners and no non-negotiables will be entertained by the ANC.

In other words, if the DA won’t work with the EFF, then they should remain outside the GNU. If the IFP only wants to form part of the GNU if the DA is part, then the IFP should remain outside the GNU. If Patriotic Alliance (PA) only wants to partake in the GNU because they want Home Affairs, the PA should remain outside.

If BOSA wants Mmusi Maimane for Deputy President, then they should remain outside the GNU . If Jacob Zuma’s MK party wants Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as President of the ANC and the country, then they should sit in the opposition benches. MK Party Clarifies Engagement with ANC on coalitions:



The MK Party confirms that engagements with the African National Congress (ANC) have indeed taken place regarding the coalition discussions.



A meeting is expected to take place soon, where the MK Party will hear the views… pic.twitter.com/tfI3SuiNsZ

— uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (@MkhontoweSizwex) June 6, 2024 African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his party’s coalition option on Thursday night. The party’s allies have shared their unhappiness with the ANC possibly entering into a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA). ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula informs the media that the party's National Executive Committee will determine the cabinet makeup following the elections.

Ramaphosa to announce ANC’s coalition option tonight, but allies unhappy with ANC-DA option ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the party’s decision on who they will go into coalition with later on Thursday, but some members say an ANC-DA coalition is spitting on their faces. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the media that the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) would determine the make-up of the Cabinet, following the hotly-contested elections.

Read the full story here. WATCH: ANC coalition government cannot include DA, says Not in Our Name protesters The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed discontent with the transformation of South Africa. A member of the #NotWithTheDA campaign, which opposes a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC), stated this on Thursday.

“The DA has voiced its dissatisfaction with transformation in our country for the past 30 years,” said ANC member and activist Thuthukile Zuma, who is the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. She said the DA was opposed to every “progressive piece of legislation” in Parliament. Read the full story here.

'ANC proposes formation of government of national unity' The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has recommended the formation of a government of national unity. This decision is set to be announced at an ANC press conference on Wednesday and comes as the ANC seeks to address the aftermath of their dismal election performance where the party lost its majority by a significant margin.