LIVE BLOG | Election Results 2024: Ramaphosa says election outcome proves our 'democracy is strong'

Ramaphosa: 'Our people have spoken' President Cyril Ramaphosa says the 2024 national and provincial elections have proved that democracy is strong Addressing the election results on Sunday night in Midrand, Ramaphosa said this marked a pivotal juncture in the nation's democratic journey, a testament to the resilience and unwavering commitment of our people to the principles of freedom, equality and freedom.

He said: “Our people have spoken. As the leaders of parties… we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.” He said these elections have tested the strength of the institutions, the integrity of the systems as well as the resolve of the nation. “As a nation, we have emerged triumphant, having conducted these elections with the utmost transparency, fairness, and adherence to the highest standards of democratic practice,” he said.

Report Kamogelo Moichela Here is the final breakdown of seat allocation for the National Assembly The ANC now has 159 seats, from 230. They have lost 71 seats. The EFF lost five seats, from 44 to 39.

The DA’s seats have increased from 84 to 87 - up three. For the 2024 election results, the MK Party shocked the nation after performing well in the elections. It has obtained 58 seats. Report by Kamogelo Moichela

212,518 spoilt votes in May 29 elections IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has declared the May 29 elections free and fair. However, there were over 212,518 spoilt votes in the elections. Only the top six best performing political parties got more votes: The ANC, DA, MK, EFF, IFP, the PA and the FF+. If spoilt votes were a political party, they would be sending six people to Parliament in the seventh administration.

Report by Sihle Mlambo/IOL There were 212,518 spoilt votes in May 29 elections. Picture: Sihle Mlambo/IOL This is who is going to Parliament and how many seats they will have. National Assembly seats. Picture: Sihle Mlambo/IOL The IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has declared the elections results free and fair.

The IEC chairperson has declared the elections results free and fair. KWAZULU-NATAL UPDATE KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the province's incoming administration has a very strong foundation on which to build the province. "Our government will not stop working," she added. Dube-Ncube was speaking at the release of the provincial results at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's Results Operation Centre at the Durban ICC on Sunday.

Here are the province's results National MK Party - 45.93% ANC - 17.64% IFP - 16.26% DA - 13.67% EFF - 2.56% Provincial

MK Party - 45.35% IFP - 18.03% ANC - 17.00% DA - 13.38% EFF - 2.26% Regional MK Party - 44.89% IFP - 18.24% ANC - 17.24% DA - 13.49% EFF - 2.38% Report by Se-Anne Rall The IEC in KwaZulu-Natal has released the province's election results. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL The IEC in KZN has released the province's election results. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL DA names negotiation team for coalition talks DA leader John Steenhuisen has announced the party's Federal Executive has taken a resolution to talk with other parties to form coalition governments where no party has an outright majority.

The negotiation team will include federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, former leader Tony Leon, director of governance Ryan Coetzee and federal council chairperson Helen Zille. They will report back to Steenhuisen before a decision is taken. "I want to assure South Africans that the DA will act in the interest of people. We will uphold the constitution and the rule of law. We are committed to building a social market economy that creates jobs, that ends load shedding and water shedding," he said. Steenhuisen thanked the 3.4 million South Africans who voted for the party.

He said the DA was committed to averting a "doomsday coalition" between the ANC, MK and the EFF. "As we digest the results, I know many of you feel uncertain and anxious about the future."We have faced greater anxiety before. Throughout our history we have over come together. "We have done it before, we will do it again," said Steenhuisen. Report by Sihle Mlambo

DA leader John Steenhuisen has announced the party's Federal Executive has taken a resolution to talk with other parties to form coalition governments where no party has an outright majority. Picture: Kim Kay/IOL DA to outline coalition plans The DA’S Federal Executive met to discuss the best way forward for the country after the general elections this week delivered a hung parliament and three hung provincial legislatures. First sitting of the National Assembly post-elections will be held within 14 days The first sitting of the National Assembly post-elections will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This is no more than 14 days after the election results are declared. Parliament said: “The Chief Justice of the Republic determines and gazettes the date for this sitting. Before members of the National Assembly perform their functions in the Assembly, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution, under Schedule 2 to the Constitution. After the swearing-in of members, the Chief Justice presides over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly, who must, in turn, preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.”

In a statement, Parliament said the president would be the last to be elected by the House because it must be duly constituted first to exercise its power to elect the President. The Chief Justice presides over the election of the President. It said the office of the Chief Justice has officially gazetted the rules for the first sittings of the National Assembly.

“These rules, as approved by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 27 May 2024, outline the procedures for the election of key parliamentary and provincial officials, including the President, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairperson and Deputy Chairpersons of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).” Report by Kamogelo Moichela Defence Minister Thandi Modise says the army was late to respond to the July 2021 riots.

She said they would not be late should any threats emerge. Ministers in the security cluster are sending a stern message to the MK party led by former president Jacob Zuma. “We will not tolerate anyone interfering with the rights of the citizens. We take ourselves very seriously on that matter. “South Africans have a freedom of speech, but it has limits. When it starts putting the lives and property at risk, we will act.

“Once it gets to where people are endangered, then it becomes our business, we hope we do not go there,” said Modise. Report by Sihle Mlambo Police ready to maintain peace amid fears of violence - Cele Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press briefing by the Natjoints says the police stand ready to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The IEC is expected to announce the results on Sunday evening. “Any attempt will be dealt with accordingly,” said Cele. Cele was flanked by Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni.

On Saturday night, MK leader Jacob Zuma declared releasing the results amid claims of over 500 objections would be “provoking” the party. The MK is calling for a re-run of the May 29 elections. Report by Sihle Mlambo National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Presidency Minister Khumbuzo Ntshaveni, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at the Natjoints briefing. Picture: Sihle Mlambo/IOL ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma is a force to reckon with, following the MK Party’s performance in the election results.

Mbalula was responding to how MK Party clean-swept KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and sent the ANC packing. He said they knew that Zuma would get support but “not this much.” He admitted that they lost, although they put up their best fight.

He said they would go back to the drawing board and work on fixing their problems. Report by Kamogelo Moichela Mbalula blames voter turnout for ANC not getting 50% ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula denies downplaying the election polls that suggest that they would go below 50%.

He admitted that some of the polls were right, but said they couldn’t rely on others because they “seemed” defined. He stated they also had their polls which showed them that they would be at 43%. He blamed voter turnout as a reason why they could not reach at least 50%.

Despite the defeat, Mbalula said they would come back and serve the interests of South Africans better. Report by Kamogelo Moichela DA vows to keep MK Party out of KZN The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal says it will do everything possible to prevent the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from governing the province. This statement comes from the party's provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.

His comments come as MK emerged as majority party in KZN, securing just over 45% of votes. The party needs a 50% plus one majority to govern. A possible coalition between the MK and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) or the EFF is being touted. The DA, currently in coalition with the IFP across KZN, faces a challenging situation. MK has openly declared it will not form any coalition with the DA, leaving the DA at risk of being completely excluded from KZN governance. To avoid this, the DA is engaging in behind-the-scenes talks with the IFP and ANC to keep MK out.

"The DA in KZN will remain committed to keeping out the MK party and EFF from government. This is a non-negotiable for us and those that voted for the DA .In our campaign leading up to the elections, we promised the people of this province that we would rescue KZN, and that is what we remain committed to do, especially in the political environment that we now find ourselves in." added Rogers. Report by Zohra Teke Raise objections instead of threatening violence, says Mbalula ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula condemns the threats of violence against the Electoral Commission of South Africa, saying it would not help and people should instead raise their objections.

“There are many things that sitting here, I am not happy about, and that happened on the election,” he said. Report by Kamogelo Moichela ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula condemned threats of violence against the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Forget about Ramaphosa stepping down - Mbalula ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said any political party demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down must “forget about it”.

“Cyril is a no-go area. You come to us with that demand, forget. “Ramaphosa must resign? Why did he stand as a president? These are bad times. “When we agreed at Nasrec, it even meant for occasions like this. You don't run away,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC was already in talks with political parties. He said the way forward would be determined by Monday and presented to the NWC and to the NEC by Tuesday. By Thursday, the ANC would announce its premiers. Report by Sihle Mlambo

Low voter turnout affected us - Mbalula ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has pointed to the low voter turnout, the water crisis in KZN and challenges with load shedding as some of their shortcomings for their poor showing. “(Jacob) Zuma was a factor at these elections and the emergence of MK,definitely. “We never underestimated Zuma, we knew he would get support in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KZN.

“That is why you all saw us on the ground. Our challenge was there. We spend a lot of time and resources,” he said. Mbalula acknowledged the MK party was a huge factor eating up support at ANC strongholds in KZN. “We have lost even some of our strongholds to the MK. It looks like we were marching with Zuma machinery on the ground,” said Mbalula. “We had to fight hard in these elections. Even our own research was pointing to 43%,” he stated.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Mdumiseni Ntuli as head of elections would analyse the performance. Report by Sihle Mlambo ANC warns against threats of violence ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC will in the coming days meet with opposition leaders to discuss how to form new governments in the provinces and at national.

Mbalula warned against threats of violence. "The people will not tolerate any threats to our democracy. The people of South Africa have made their wishes known in a free and fair election," said Mbalula.

He congratulated political parties that won the hearts and minds of thr electorate. "The ANC thanks the IEC, staff and workers. We thank all party agents, observers, police and defence force personnel, and the media. The ANC will put the interests of the South African people first". Report Sihle Mlambo

ANC on possible coalitions: "We will talk to everybody" ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula has arrived at the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa's National Results Operations Centre where a press briefing is taking place. Speaking to media before the briefing, he said the ANC was standing behind President Cyril Ramaphosa. Speaking about possible coalitions, they said they were going to "talk to everybody"

Here are the results: The official results are out and according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the African National Congress (ANC) has obtained only around 6,444,202 votes. The ICE said that it has conducted 99.9% of the vote. This means that the ANC has only got 40.19% of the total vote.

In 2019 the ANC obtained 57.5% of the national vote. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got around 3,494.750 or 21.8% of the vote. In 2019, the DA obtained 20.77% of the vote. This shows that the official opposition has grown in these new elections.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has been the major winner of this election, gaining 2,338,381 votes which translates to 14.58% of the vote. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have not been so lucky, the party obtained 1,524,255 or 9.51% of the vote. In 2019, the EFF obtained 10.8% of the national vote.