LIVE BLOG: Election results: IEC announces that the ANC leads at 46,11%

Cape Town - At 11:38am on Tuesday the IEC announced that the ANC leads at 46,11% ; DA at 24,80%, EFF at 9,14%. Nationally 27% of votes have been counted. JUST IN: The IFP has inflicted more wounds on former President Jacob Zuma by now snatching his ward in Nkandla.

After losing Nkandla municipality in 2016, the ANC was able to hold onto ward 14 as a consolation. But this morning results show that the IFP kicked the ANC out. Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics Former DA leader and One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane says the manhandling of Helen Zille was “atrocious and unacceptable”. Zille, who is the DA federal council chairperson, was yesterday dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay police. The video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Maimane took to Twitter to condemn the behaviour of police: “In a democracy built on the principles of human dignity we do not ever condone such behaviour. “The treatment of @helenzille by the police was atrocious and unacceptable. Read the full story: Mmusi Maimane condemns manhandling of Helen Zille by cop at voting station on election day

Mamabolo says discussions are underway to insulate vote capture sites to minimize the effects loadshedding will have on the capturing process as Eskom says loadshedding may begin @IOL #Elections2021 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 2, 2021 @IECSouthAfrica Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo is giving an update on the counting of votes at the national ROC in Tshwane now @IOL #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/wRJdjvL1oV — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) November 2, 2021 The ANC has gained ground and is leading in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro as more results start coming in. While it was lagging behind the DA early in the day, with more results streaming in, the ANC has picked up some key wards in the area.

The ANC was sitting at 43.62% after an initial 38.87%. The DA has dropped slightly, from 41.17% to 36.36%. The EFF is in third place, with its support moving marginally from 6.31% to 6.86%.

But the results show that the race is tight between the ANC and DA, with the ANC trying to recapture the metro. Here’s the full story: Elections results: ANC gains ground in Nelson Mandela Bay as voting continues Video: Samkelo Mtshali/IOL Politics

The IFP's Narend Singh spoke to Independent Media on Tuesday about the lower voter turnout during yesterday's local government elections. He says political parties have a big role to play in the next few years to ensure that voters turn out in their numbers in the next elections as they do not want this to become a trend going into the 2024 national and provincial elections and beyond. IFP's Narend Singh. Screengrab: Samkelo Mtshali/IOL Politics On Tuesday morning at election analysts have predicted that the ANC will take the Ekurhuleni Municipality but they have not ruled out a hung council.

The ANC is leading the pack with 40%, followed by the DA with 30% and on their heels is the EFF with 14%, IFP with 1.5% and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) at 3.5%. “The ANC will get the most votes in Ekurhuleni but will fall well short of what they achieved in 2016. In 2016 they got 49% of the votes, we are predicting that they will end up with 40% of the votes. “What has happened in Ekurhuleni from the data we have seen is that they are under-performing in their strongholds like Tsakane, Duduza. The ANC has not been able to get their voters out and they are losing their votes to the EFF,” said election analyst Wayne Sussman.

Read the full story: Election results: ANC leads in Ekurhuleni so far but experts say hung council likely Some youth in Katlehong opted to go to a shisanyama to have braai meet and alcohol than voting on election day. They said voting will not change anything in their lives. Picture: Ntombi Nkosi/IOL Politics As results from the 2021 local government elections started to come through on Tuesday morning, it painted a bleak picture for the ANC – it has not passed the 50% threshold. Vote counting continued on Tuesday morning after what analysts described as a dismal turnout at the municipal elections.

By 8am on Tuesday, the ANC had garnered 1 293 628 votes nationally, indicating a 45.71% overall support. The figures released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) showed results had been coming through from across the country all night. For more elections stories go to our Local Government Elections page.

The Electoral Commission is happy to announce the first results of the #LGE2021.



For the #LGE2021, the first results came from Imvomvo Lodge voting station from Umzimvubu in the Eastern Cape province. pic.twitter.com/K5IwFmEhYa — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 1, 2021 On Monday night after voting closed and results showed first signs of the ANC taking the lead in some provinces followed by the Freedom Front Plus, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters. New kid on the block ActionSA reportedly won its first voting district in KwaDukuza's Ward 15 in Stanger, KZN and also reportedly in the Joburg inner city. FULL STORY: Elections 2021: Some surprises as results from municipal elections slowly start trickling in