LIVE BLOG - Fikile Mbalula says Jacob Zuma is a force to be reckoned with

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma is a force to reckon with, following the MK Party’s performance in the election results. Mbalula was responding to how MK Party clean-swept KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and sent the ANC packing.

He said they knew that Zuma would get support but “not this much.” He admitted that they lost, although they put up their best fight. He said they would go back to the drawing board and work on fixing their problems.

He stated they also had their polls which showed them that they would be at 43%. He blamed voter turnout as a reason why they could not reach at least 50%. Despite the defeat, Mbalula said they would come back and serve the interests of South Africans better.

Report by Kamogelo Moichela DA vows to keep MK Party out of KZN The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal says it will do everything possible to prevent the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from governing the province. This statement comes from the party's provincial leader, Francois Rodgers. His comments come as MK emerged as majority party in KZN, securing just over 45% of votes.

The party needs a 50% plus one majority to govern. A possible coalition between the MK and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) or the EFF is being touted. The DA, currently in coalition with the IFP across KZN, faces a challenging situation. MK has openly declared it will not form any coalition with the DA, leaving the DA at risk of being completely excluded from KZN governance. To avoid this, the DA is engaging in behind-the-scenes talks with the IFP and ANC to keep MK out. "The DA in KZN will remain committed to keeping out the MK party and EFF from government. This is a non-negotiable for us and those that voted for the DA .In our campaign leading up to the elections, we promised the people of this province that we would rescue KZN, and that is what we remain committed to do, especially in the political environment that we now find ourselves in." added Rogers.

Report by Kamogelo Moichela ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula condemned threats of violence against the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Forget about Ramaphosa stepping down - Mbalula ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said any political party demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down must “forget about it”. “Cyril is a no-go area. You come to us with that demand, forget.

“Ramaphosa must resign? Why did he stand as a president? These are bad times. “When we agreed at Nasrec, it even meant for occasions like this. You don't run away,” he said. Mbalula said the ANC was already in talks with political parties. He said the way forward would be determined by Monday and presented to the NWC and to the NEC by Tuesday.

“(Jacob) Zuma was a factor at these elections and the emergence of MK,definitely. “We never underestimated Zuma, we knew he would get support in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KZN. “That is why you all saw us on the ground. Our challenge was there. We spend a lot of time and resources,” he said. Mbalula acknowledged the MK party was a huge factor eating up support at ANC strongholds in KZN.

“We have lost even some of our strongholds to the MK. It looks like we were marching with Zuma machinery on the ground,” said Mbalula. “We had to fight hard in these elections. Even our own research was pointing to 43%,” he stated. ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Mdumiseni Ntuli as head of elections would analyse the performance.

"The people will not tolerate any threats to our democracy. The people of South Africa have made their wishes known in a free and fair election," said Mbalula. He congratulated political parties that won the hearts and minds of thr electorate.

"The ANC thanks the IEC, staff and workers. We thank all party agents, observers, police and defence force personnel, and the media. The ANC will put the interests of the South African people first". Report Sihle Mlambo ANC on possible coalitions: "We will talk to everybody" Speaking about possible coalitions, they said they were going to "talk to everybody" Here are the results: The official results are out and according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the African National Congress (ANC) has obtained only around 6,444,202 votes.

Speaking to media before the briefing, he said the ANC was standing behind President Cyril Ramaphosa. Speaking about possible coalitions, they said they were going to "talk to everybody" Here are the results: The official results are out and according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the African National Congress (ANC) has obtained only around 6,444,202 votes.

The ICE said that it has conducted 99.9% of the vote. This means that the ANC has only got 40.19% of the total vote. In 2019 the ANC obtained 57.5% of the national vote.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got around 3,494.750 or 21.8% of the vote. In 2019, the DA obtained 20.77% of the vote. This shows that the official opposition has grown in these new elections. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has been the major winner of this election, gaining 2,338,381 votes which translates to 14.58% of the vote.