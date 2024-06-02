LIVE BLOG - Fikile Mbalula warns against 'threats to our democracy'

ANC warns against threats of violence ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC will in the coming days meet with opposition leaders to discuss how to form new governments in the provinces and at national. Mbalula warned against threats of violence.

"The people will not tolerate any threats to our democracy. The people of South Africa have made their wishes known in a free and fair election," said Mbalula. He congratulated political parties that won the hearts and minds of thr electorate.

"The ANC thanks the IEC, staff and workers. We thank all party agents, observers, police and defence force personnel, and the media. The ANC will put the interests of the South African people first". Report Sihle Mlambo ANC on possible coalitions: "We will talk to everybody" ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula has arrived at the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa's National Results Operations Centre where a press briefing is taking place.

Speaking to media before the briefing, he said the ANC was standing behind President Cyril Ramaphosa. Speaking about possible coalitions, they said they were going to "talk to everybody" Here are the results: The official results are out and according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the African National Congress (ANC) has obtained only around 6,444,202 votes.

The ICE said that it has conducted 99.9% of the vote. This means that the ANC has only got 40.19% of the total vote. In 2019 the ANC obtained 57.5% of the national vote.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got around 3,494.750 or 21.8% of the vote. In 2019, the DA obtained 20.77% of the vote. This shows that the official opposition has grown in these new elections. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has been the major winner of this election, gaining 2,338,381 votes which translates to 14.58% of the vote.